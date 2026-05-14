Pan-African Pyramid to Honour Late Rajiv Ruparelia with Prestigious Humanitarian Award

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala – May 14, 2026

The Pan-African Pyramid (PAP) has announced that it will posthumously honour the late Ugandan businessman and philanthropist Rajiv Ruparelia with a Humanitarian Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to social development and community transformation across Africa.

The honour will be presented during the 9th Pan-African Pyramid Global Awards 2026 and 12th Anniversary Dinner, scheduled for Friday, August 29, 2026, at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

In a statement released on Monday, the Pan-African Pyramid Awards Committee said the decision to recognise Rajiv Ruparelia was unanimous, citing his far-reaching humanitarian impact through initiatives in education, healthcare, sports development, youth empowerment, and charitable work that benefited thousands of people.

“Rajiv impacted countless lives and inspired a generation of young African entrepreneurs and philanthropists,” the statement read.

Family to Receive Award

Ruparelia Group Chairman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, alongside his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia and other family members, have confirmed attendance at the event, where they will receive the award on behalf of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

Rajiv, who is fondly remembered for his passion for motorsport, business innovation, and philanthropy, has continued to receive widespread tributes following his passing. Recent commemorative activities included a motorsport procession from RR Pearl Tower to Speke Resort Munyonyo on May 3, 2026, under the theme “Restoring Hope, Honouring a Legacy, Changing Lives,” which also featured a prosthetic limb donation drive at Mulago Hospital.

Additional memorial initiatives included the commissioning of a borehole in Naguru and free eye-care outreach programmes in his honour.

A Platform for African Excellence

The Pan-African Pyramid describes itself as a growing continental platform dedicated to recognising visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, and humanitarians advancing African unity, transformation, and social impact.

Founded by Andrew Irumba Katusabe, the organisation promotes Pan-Africanism, patriotism, and nationalism, with a focus on nurturing African values among youth and strengthening economic and social cooperation across the continent.

Speaking ahead of the event, Andrew Irumba said this year’s awards dinner will celebrate Rajiv Ruparelia’s enduring humanitarian legacy while reinforcing the call for African-driven philanthropy and unity.

The ceremony is expected to attract African leaders, diplomats, business executives, cultural figures, and Pan-African stakeholders from across the continent and diaspora, including Zimbabwean Pan-Africanist Bishop Joshua Maponga Marara III.

The 2026 edition will also expand its humanitarian focus to support displaced and vulnerable communities across Africa, aligning with the philanthropic vision associated with Rajiv’s legacy.

The posthumous recognition adds to growing tributes celebrating the Ruparelia family’s contribution to Uganda’s socio-economic development.