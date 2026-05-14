MASSIVE TURNOUT AT MAYA AS HON. SARAH KITYO MARKS SWEARING-IN AND THANKSGIVING CEREMONY

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA — Maya in the Kampala suburbs was transformed into a vibrant political and spiritual hub on Saturday as Bukoto East Member of Parliament Sarah Babirye Kityo marked her official swearing-in with a colourful thanksgiving ceremony that attracted thousands of supporters, National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders, and senior government representatives.

The event, held shortly after her parliamentary oath-taking, was described by attendees as both a spiritual dedication and a political reaffirmation of commitment to service delivery, grassroots engagement, and the fight against corruption in Bukoto East Constituency.

Hon. Kityo formally took her oath of office during the national parliamentary swearing-in ceremonies, pledging to uphold the Constitution of Uganda and serve her constituents with integrity, accountability, and dedication.

Her swearing-in marked the official start of her legislative journey in the 11th Parliament, where she is expected to focus on rural development, youth empowerment, land justice, and improved service delivery.

Immediately after the parliamentary ceremony, celebrations shifted to Maya, where a thanksgiving service was held in her honour, turning the area into a lively scene of music, prayers, and political mobilisation.

NRM LEADERS AND DIGNITARIES ATTEND MAYA EVENT

The thanksgiving ceremony attracted a strong presence of NRM party leaders, mobilisers, and supporters from Greater Masaka and Kampala suburbs, highlighting the growing political significance of Hon. Kityo in the region.

Among the distinguished guests were Mr. Oscar Mutebi and former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose presence drew applause and was widely interpreted as a sign of political unity and endorsement.

NRM representatives emphasized the importance of coordination, mobilisation, and unity in strengthening service delivery at the grassroots.

MUTEBI CALLS FOR TEAMWORK IN DEVELOPMENT

In his remarks, Mr. Oscar Mutebi called for closer collaboration with Hon. Kityo to improve people’s welfare and accelerate development in Bukoto East.

He stressed that teamwork between political leaders, government institutions, and community mobilisers is essential for delivering tangible results.

“Development requires unity of purpose. Working together will ensure improved service delivery and better livelihoods for the people,” he said.

His remarks were warmly received by attendees who welcomed calls for stronger cooperation among leaders.

KITYO PLEDGES ACTION AGAINST LAND GRABBING AND CORRUPTION

In her keynote address, Hon. Kityo reaffirmed her commitment to serve the people of Bukoto East, emphasizing accountability, development, and justice.

She pledged to work closely with President Yoweri Museveni and government agencies to fight corruption and address land grabbing, which she identified as one of the most pressing challenges in the region.

“My focus is to serve the people of Bukoto East, fight land grabbing, and work with government leadership to eliminate corruption that frustrates development,” she said.

GRASSROOTS CHALLENGES REMAIN CENTRAL

Hon. Kityo highlighted key development challenges, including poor access to clean water, limited industrial investment, and unresolved land conflicts affecting rural communities.

She noted that despite the region’s strong agricultural potential, farmers continue to struggle with value addition, market access, and inadequate infrastructure.

Residents echoed similar concerns, urging government to prioritize practical solutions to long-standing service delivery gaps.

UNITY AND PARTY COHESION EMPHASIZED

The MP also called for unity within the NRM party and across political divides, stressing that development cannot be achieved through division.

NRM leaders present pledged continued support for her initiatives and committed to strengthening grassroots mobilisation structures.

CONCLUSION

The Maya thanksgiving ceremony concluded with prayers, cultural performances, and renewed pledges of support from both leaders and constituents.

As Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo begins her parliamentary term, expectations remain high that her leadership—supported by cooperation with figures such as Mr. Oscar Mutebi—will focus on fighting corruption, addressing land grabbing, and improving service delivery across Bukoto East and Greater Masaka.