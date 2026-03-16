Easter Luxury on the Lake: Speke Resort Munyonyo Rolls Out Exclusive Staycation Packages for Holidaymakers

Leisure Review

Easter Getaway Alert: Speke Resort Munyonyo Unveils Luxury Staycation Packages

KAMPALA – As the Easter holiday approaches, Kampala’s luxury hospitality scene is heating up, and few places are positioning themselves as aggressively for the long weekend as Speke Resort Munyonyo, which has rolled out an elaborate Easter Staycation package targeting families, couples and leisure seekers looking to escape the city grind without leaving town.

The lakeside resort—long considered one of Uganda’s premier leisure destinations—has unveiled a tiered pricing structure that blends accommodation, dining and recreational access into what management describes as a full-board Easter experience.

According to the promotional offer circulating in hospitality circles, the staycation rates will run from April 2 to April 6, covering the Easter weekend and culminating in the much-anticipated Easter Sunday brunch, a signature attraction that typically draws Kampala’s social and corporate elite.

What the Packages Offer

The resort has structured its pricing to cater to both mid-range and luxury guests.

Entry-level accommodation starts with the Deluxe Room at $139 per night, while the Double Deluxe Room is priced at $188. Guests seeking more space can opt for the Studio Room at $225 or the Superior Room at $250.

For travelers looking for an elevated experience, the Junior Suite is listed at $330, while the Executive Room also sits at $250, offering upgraded amenities and views.

But the real indulgence lies at the top of the pricing ladder.

The resort’s Garden Villas go for $399, the Executive Suite at $436, and the Presidential Cottage at $498. At the pinnacle sits the Presidential Suite, commanding $684 per night, targeting high-net-worth guests and corporate executives seeking exclusivity during the holiday.

Full Board Experience

Unlike many hotel promotions that lure guests with discounted rooms only to layer additional charges later, the Munyonyo package comes on a full board basis.

This means guests receive:

Breakfast

Lunch

Dinner

Easter Sunday brunch

Drinks, however, are excluded from the package—an industry-standard practice that allows hotels to maintain strong beverage revenue during peak seasons.

Resort Lifestyle Attractions

The appeal of Munyonyo goes beyond the rooms.

Guests who book the Easter staycation will have complimentary access to the resort’s lifestyle facilities, including:

Swimming pool

Gymnasium

Steam and sauna

For many Kampala residents, this combination of lakeside scenery, expansive gardens and leisure amenities provides the closest thing to a coastal holiday without leaving Uganda.

The resort’s equestrian centre, lakeside walkways and expansive grounds have long made it a preferred destination for weddings, conferences and family retreats.

Why the Timing Matters

Uganda’s hospitality industry traditionally experiences one of its strongest domestic travel spikes during Easter, when families and professionals take advantage of the long weekend.

Hotels in Kampala, Entebbe and Jinja often compete fiercely for this market through staycation offers, but Munyonyo typically dominates the premium segment thanks to its location on Lake Victoria and its reputation as a venue for major international summits.

Industry analysts say staycation campaigns like this are increasingly important as hotels seek to balance international tourism fluctuations with domestic leisure travel.

Watchdog Leisure Verdict

From a leisure perspective, the offer positions Speke Resort Munyonyo as a luxury urban escape rather than just a hotel stay.

The inclusion of Easter brunch and full board dining significantly boosts value for families who want a hassle-free holiday, while the wide range of room categories ensures both mid-range and luxury travelers can find a suitable option.

For Kampala residents who want a holiday atmosphere without the stress of long-distance travel, Munyonyo’s Easter staycation remains one of the most compelling high-end options on the market.