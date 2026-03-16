Stanbic Bank urges youth to exploit targeted Empowerment Initiatives

KAMPALA, UGANDA: 16th, March 2026; Stanbic Bank’s head of personal banking, Israel Arinaitwe has urged students and recent graduates to actively exploit the youth empowerment initiatives available to sharpen their skills, strengthen their goals, and position themselves for growth after university.

Arinaitwe said, “What we’ve done as a bank, first and foremost, is to make sure that we are a youth-friendly bank. In fact, we are the only bank in this country that has a dedicated youth manager, Head of Youth. What does that mean? It means that they are thinking about you.”

He was speaking on the last day of the Makerere Career Expo 2026, at Makerere University on March 13th 2026. The expo, which is a nationwide university and tertiary institutions’ outreach initiative aimed at preparing young people for the rapidly evolving world of work, is shaped by technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

Arinaitwe said, “To help you finish university and learn some skills, we’ve partnered with our clients to give you internship opportunities. But I think it’s important. Most of you told us that, you know, even before we get a job or start a business, I must get an internship opportunity.”

“Banks will finance a good idea, a good business idea. So where I started from, you get an internship, finish your university, get the right training, and begin and start your journey for starting a business. And what we are doing is to give you different financing for different businesses,” he said.

The event was designed to connect students and recent graduates with employers, global education opportunities, and career development resources.

Day 3 was organised under the theme, Connecting Potential to Purpose: Partnerships for sustainable impact,” the Career Expo will take place across 14 universities and tertiary institutions between 11th March and 21st April 2026, supported by different partners such as, Stanbic Bank, MasterCard Foundation, NSSF and others

Students were exposed to scholarship opportunities and further education pathways, allowing them to expand their academic and professional prospects.

Career development resources included: Workshops on CV writing, 30-second elevator pitches, and professional networking, Guidance on international scholarships, university applications, and visa processes, Masterclasses on thriving in the digital workspace, freelancing, and remote work, Insights from NSSF on long-term social security planning and financial security etc.

Arinaitwe said, “Every year, over 25,000 students graduate from universities and tertiary institutions across the country, yet the world of work is evolving every single day. We believe the Expo allows students to better understand these realities and prepare themselves for meaningful careers.”

The Expo seeks to empower students with practical insights on the future of employment, emerging skills, digital transformation, financial literacy, and long-term savings planning. Through interactive sessions, panel discussions, and mentorship engagements, students will gain valuable knowledge on how to navigate a labour market increasingly influenced by automation and artificial intelligence.

Arinaitwe said Stanbic is ready to support viable ventures. of those just starting out in their chosen ventures, “Some of us are starting businesses in trade; we will support you with financing to ensure that your idea, your idea can easily be commercialised.

“We have the Stanbic Business Incubator to ensure that you have the skills. Yes, you’re learning so much in class, but let me tell you the world out there can be different; it can be unique. So what we are doing is to ensure that we give you on-hand, on-work, on-site experience with running a business and ensuring that you have the right skills to run a business,” he said.

The fair brought together over 50 employers, industry experts, and education partners to help young people explore career paths, understand the future of work, and build meaningful professional networks.

Mr. Paul Rumanda, Head of HR at Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) in his keynote speech said,”Purpose is what the world expects from you tomorrow and sustainable impact only happens when your potential and purpose are bridged together.”

He said, “Purpose isn’t just about a pay cheque. It’s about the problem that you’re uniquely qualified to solve. So as an HR leader, I would like to let you know, we do not hire just for your skills. We hire for your alignment to the mission of the organisations.”

When asked about how students should prepare for the AI-driven economy, Fred Percy Kisa, in charge of digital transformation at NSSF said, “It’s not machine versus human. It’s human plus machine versus human. So the issue is not that the machines are enemies, or we should be scared or whatever is going on with AI.”

He said, “The issue is we can’t compete with AI and machines in terms of how much you can calculate and retrieve data. But what we can do is to use AI to improve our productivity and

research, because guess what– there are things AI can’t do. AI will only learn from available data and history, but what you tell it, it keeps learning.”

The annual careers fair has become one of the university’s key initiatives aimed at preparing graduates for sustainable careers and fostering partnerships between academia and industry.