Stanbic Black Pirates Hammer Mongers 61- 23 to Reclaim Rugby Premiership Table

KAMPALA: Stanbic Black Pirates stormed back to the summit of the Uganda Rugby Premiership standings with a commanding 61–23 victory over Plascon Mongers at Kings Park Arena on Saturday.

The Match Week 5 triumph signaled a strong statement of intent from the Bweyogerere-based side, who bounced back emphatically after their narrow and hard-fought loss to Platinum Credit Heathens in the previous round.

Pirates ran in a flurry of tries, showcasing both attacking flair and defensive resilience to overwhelm Mongers. The defeat saw Mongers slip to sixth place as the competition begins to intensify in the early stages of the season.

Standout performances came from Allan Kabagambe, Haruna Muhammad, Umar Duff, and Ivan Karuhanga, while Davis Shimwa and William Nkore repeatedly broke through Mongers’ defensive line to create scoring opportunities. Nkore’s outstanding display earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

Team manager Marvin Odong praised the squad’s response after last week’s setback.

“The boys showed great character today. After the disappointment last weekend, it was important for us to respond strongly, and I’m proud of how the team executed the game plan.”

Odong also emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency as the season progresses.

“It’s still early in the season, but performances like this give us confidence. We have to stay focused and keep building momentum.”

Celebrations later spilled into Kings Park’s lively Rugby Chill section, where fans and players enjoyed discounted snacks and drinks courtesy of FlexiPay.

Diana Kahunde, Ag Marketing and Communication Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda, noted that the brand’s presence at Kings Park is about more than just transactions; it is about fueling the passion of the rugby community.

“Stanbic is proud to support the Pirates and Ugandan rugby. The energy we see here reflects keep growing passion for the sport, and we’re excited to be part of that journey. Just as the Pirates are growing their lead on the table, we are committed to growing the financial freedom and convenience of every Ugandan” She said.