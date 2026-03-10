UCC, MultiChoice Uganda Kickoff Regional Film Competitions to Empower Local Filmmakers

Soroti, 10th March, 2026: MultiChoice Uganda in partnership with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has launched the fourth edition of the Regional Film Competitions and capacity building workshops aimed at empowering emerging filmmakers across the country.

This year’s competitions happening under the theme “Transformation; The Power of Local Stories”, began in Soroti for the Eastern Region, bringing together aspiring filmmakers for a week-long intensive workshop focused on strengthening creative and technical skills.

During the training sessions, participants were trained in storytelling and directing fundamentals, script writing, acting basics, cinematography, contract handling, and essential film making etiquette. The workshops were designed to not only improve technical competence, but also to help filmmakers transform authentic local experiences into compelling stories that can reach wider audiences.

Speaking about the competitions, Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager of MultiChoice Uganda said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to nurturing Uganda’s creative talent and amplifying authentic Ugandan narratives.

“Uganda has an abundance of powerful stories rooted in communities, cultures and everyday experiences. Through these regional competitions we are equipping filmmakers with the skills and platforms they need to tell those stories in ways that resonate locally and internationally,” he said.

These competitions and workshops are part of the 13th edition of the Uganda Film Festival, an annual event established in 2013 by UCC to promote, develop and celebrate Uganda’s film industry.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of UCC, Eng. Alfred Bogere, the Director of Engineering and Communications Infrastructure noted that through the Regional Film Competitions, UCC seeks to decentralize opportunities and ensure that young creatives across the country have access to platforms that nurture their talent.

“As both a regulator and promoter of the communications sector, UCC recognizes the creative industry as a key economic driver. That is why we continue to invest in initiatives like the content development support programmes, the regional competitions and capacity building programs,” he said.

Eng. Bogere urged young filmmakers to start from where they are, collaborate with others, continue learning and use feedback constructively and most importantly tell authentic Ugandan stories.

The competitions culminated into the Eastern Region Awards Gala where outstanding productions were recognized for excellence across several categories. Filmmakers with stories that wowed the judges took home cash prizes, MultiChoice Uganda hampers, trophies and certificates.

The jury consisted of renowned filmmakers James Bagyenzi, Matt Bish, Doreen Mirembe and Nathan Magoola who evaluated the stories based on creativity, storytelling, technical quality and impact.

Among the evening’s top winners, Borrowed Womb won Best Film. Emmanuel Walugugala won Best Actor for his role in At Sixteen while Shanita Nalyongo won Best Actress for the same film. Mercy Ajau Ajibo won Best Student for Walls, Code earned Best Smartphone Film, Abdul Bakyekose won Best Original Soundtrack and At Sixteen also received the Best Community Impactful Film accolade.

Receiving the award for the Best Film, Zakaria Shinali Inyende, Director of Borrowed Womb appreciated UCC and Multichoice Uganda for creating platforms through which filmmakers can showcase their work. “This win has given me hope that very soon my films are going to be showcased to wider audiences. I can see my journey to Pearl Magic now,” Inyende said.

Following the Eastern region launch in Soroti, the competitions going to continue across the country with in Luwero (Central region), Arua (Northern region) and Hoima (Western region).

“We want to appreciate UCC for taking these filmmaker engagements and competitions to the regions. In so doing, they are ensuring that talent from every corner of the country has an opportunity to grow, be recognized and contribute to the future of Uganda’s film industry and industry peers like us are grateful for the opportunity to partner with them,” Jamugisa concluded.