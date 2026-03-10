Ruparelia Foundation Launches Free Eye Camp in Bukedea as Speaker Anita Among Pledges Shs50 Million Support

KAMPALA — The Ruparelia Foundation has launched a major free eye care outreach programme in Bukedea District aimed at restoring sight and improving access to medical services for thousands of residents in Eastern Uganda.

The initiative, dubbed the RR Eye Camp Bukedea, will take place from March 27 to 29, 2026 at Bukedea Teaching Hospital, targeting more than 5,000 people in need of eye screening, treatment, and surgery.

The launch ceremony attracted a cross-section of leaders, philanthropists and medical partners, with Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, a native of Bukedea District, attending as the Guest of Honour.

During the event, the Speaker pledged Shs50 million towards the medical camp, describing the initiative as a critical intervention that will bring specialised healthcare services closer to rural communities.

“This is a very important cause for our people. Access to specialised medical care remains a challenge in many rural areas, and initiatives like this can transform lives,” Among said.

The outreach is being organised by the Ruparelia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Ruparelia Group, founded by Ugandan businessman Sudhir Ruparelia and his wife Jyotsna Ruparelia.

Speaking at the launch, Sudhir Ruparelia said the programme is aimed at addressing the growing burden of preventable blindness in Uganda, particularly in underserved rural communities.

“This initiative is not only about restoring sight but also restoring dignity and opportunity for people who have been struggling with vision problems for years,” he said.

According to global health estimates, more than 1.5 million Ugandans suffer from avoidable blindness, largely due to conditions such as cataracts and untreated eye infections.

The Bukedea eye camp is being held in memory of Rajiv Ruparelia, the former Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group who died in a road accident in May 2025.

Rajiv was widely known for his involvement in youth initiatives, sports sponsorship and community development programmes under the Ruparelia Foundation.

Foundation co-founder Jyotsna Ruparelia said the outreach reflects the values Rajiv championed during his lifetime.

“Our work is driven by the desire to uplift communities and improve lives. This camp is a tribute to Rajiv’s passion for service and community impact,” she said.

The three-day camp will provide free eye screening, cataract surgeries, treatment, and distribution of prescription glasses, alongside blood donation drives.

Several institutions have partnered in the programme, including Mulago National Referral Hospital, C-Care, Abacus Pharma, and Victoria University Kampala.

Representatives from the partner organisations said the collaboration will ensure that patients receive professional diagnosis and treatment from qualified medical specialists.

Health experts attending the launch noted that many cases of blindness in Uganda are preventable if detected early, but access to specialised services remains limited outside major urban centres.

The Bukedea camp is therefore expected to provide a critical lifeline for thousands of residents who may otherwise struggle to access eye care services.

Organisers have encouraged residents from Bukedea and neighbouring districts to take advantage of the free services when the camp opens later this month.

The initiative adds to the Ruparelia Foundation’s growing portfolio of community programmes in health, education, sports, and conservation, aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening social development across Uganda.