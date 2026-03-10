News

Speaker Among joins Ruparelia Foundation for upcoming RR Eye Camp in honour of Late Rajiv Ruparelia 

The Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Anita Among today joined the Ruparelia Foundation and other partners at Kabira Country Club for the official launch of the upcoming RR Eye Camp in Bukedea District in honour of the late Rajiv Ruparelia.

Rajiv, the son of business magnate Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, died in a car accident along Busabala Road in May last year.

During the launch, Jyotsna Ruparelia, the director of Ruparelia Group of Companies said this eye camp is special to them because it is in memory of their son, Rajiv who deeply believed in philanthropy.

Speaker Among commended the Ruparelia Foundation, headed by Dr. Sudhir for complementing government programs by bringing services closer to the people, thus serving humanity.

The eye camp, scheduled to take place from Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th March 2026, at Bukedea Teaching Hospital, aims to provide free eye screenings and basic treatment for at least 2,000 people, conduct 300 cataract surgeries, and 50 specialised surgeries for children, among others.


