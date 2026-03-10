16-Year-Old Student Petitions Parliament to Fund Community Organisations

KAMPALA — A 16-year-old student and budding media entrepreneur, Martin Luther Nyanzi, has formally petitioned Parliament to introduce legislation that would allow the government to provide direct financial support to community-based organisations (CBOs) and local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Nyanzi, a student at Kisozi High School in Buddo, says grassroots organisations play a critical role in delivering services that complement government programmes, particularly in education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and community development.

Through his petition, the teenager is calling for a legal framework enabling Parliament to allocate funds directly to registered community organisations, strengthening their operations and ensuring sustainability.

Concerns Over Shrinking Funding

In his proposal, Nyanzi highlights the challenges faced by NGOs and CBOs after the withdrawal or reduction of support from major international partners.

He specifically cites the suspension of funding from the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) and reduced assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which he says has significantly hampered the operations of many grassroots organisations.

“Many community organisations providing vital services have been forced to scale down or close entirely due to financial constraints,” Nyanzi said in an interview.

He argues that structured government support could bridge the funding gap and ensure these organisations continue delivering services at the grassroots level.

Political Engagement

To push his proposal forward, Nyanzi has engaged several parliamentary leaders. He recently held discussions with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and has secured support from Kawempe North Member of Parliament Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, who is willing to present the proposal as a Private Member’s Bill.

“We are hopeful that the 12th Parliament will consider this proposal and debate a bill ensuring community organisations receive the support they need to continue serving Ugandans,” Nyanzi said.

However, MP Nalukoola cautioned that the proposal would require careful review to align with Uganda’s current regulatory framework for NGOs. He emphasised that community organisations should complement government programmes rather than become fully dependent on public funds.

Registration of Community Organisations

Under Ugandan law, CBOs are registered at the district level through District NGO Monitoring Committees, which operate based on recommendations from Sub-County NGO Monitoring Committees.

Registration requires submitting a formal application, a constitution, a detailed work plan and budget, and proof of payment of registration fees. Organisations must renew operating permits regularly, with fines imposed on those operating illegally — currently Shs200,000 for each month of unauthorised activity.

Rising Young Media Entrepreneur

Born on December 5, 2009, in Kampala, Martin Luther Nyanzi is the son of Simon Ssekaayi and author Joan Vumilia.

Despite his age, Nyanzi has established himself as an emerging entrepreneur in Uganda’s digital media space. After completing primary education at MK International School in 2023, he joined Kisozi High School for his O-Level studies.

His interest in media began at age 13, when he launched Block FM, an online radio station giving young people a platform to express their ideas. Inspired by Ugandan media personalities such as Don Wanyama and Kin Kariisa, Nyanzi has expanded into other ventures, including APEX Media Services, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer.

APEX Media Services focuses on digital media production and youth skills development. Through its Apex Digital Skills programme, Nyanzi trains young people in digital literacy, content creation, and media production. His ventures reportedly employ more than 55 staff members, supported by an executive board that includes his mother and investor Isaac Ssegawa.

He also leads The Block Foundation, a non-profit offering free digital literacy training and employment opportunities to young professionals.

Youth Voice in National Policy

Nyanzi says his long-term goal is to build a major media company in Uganda while empowering young innovators nationwide.

His petition to Parliament has drawn attention as a rare example of youth participation in legislative advocacy, highlighting the growing role of young people in shaping policy discussions around development and community empowerment.