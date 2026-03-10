UPDF Dismisses Claims Military Checkpoints Target Bobi Wine, Says Operation to Enforce Traffic Rules

Kampala – The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has dismissed allegations that recently mounted joint military–police checkpoints around Kampala are intended to track opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the military said the operation is aimed at restoring discipline on Ugandan roads and enforcing traffic regulations rather than pursuing political targets.

The checkpoints, which began appearing on major highways leading into and out of the capital on March 9, have triggered widespread speculation among members of the public. Some observers suggested the deployment could be linked to the opposition leader and his party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), particularly following the contested January 2026 presidential elections.

However, UPDF Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col. Chris Magezi said the security operation is focused on enforcing road safety measures and curbing traffic-related offences.

“The UPDF Military Police Brigade, working with the Uganda Police Force, have embarked on an operation to restore sanity on Ugandan roads, ensure full compliance with traffic regulations by all motorists, impound unregistered or numberless vehicles, and curb the illegal use of sirens,” Magezi said.

He added that the enforcement measures are not new and have previously been used to address similar violations on Ugandan roads.

Magezi also dismissed suggestions that the checkpoints were mounted to apprehend Kyagulanyi.

“No one is looking for or interested in the NUP leader. The aim of the security forces is to restore discipline, ensure total observance of traffic regulations and curtail criminal activities by some motorists on the roads,” he said.

Despite the official explanation, some motorists have raised questions about the manner in which the operations are being conducted. Eyewitness accounts circulating on social media show security personnel stopping vehicles, searching car trunks and questioning passengers along routes such as Gayaza and Mityana roads.

Some drivers described the searches as going beyond routine traffic checks.

One motorist who shared his experience online said security officers inspected the interior of his vehicle and luggage before allowing him to proceed.

Others have questioned the involvement of the military in traffic enforcement, arguing that the responsibility ordinarily falls under the traffic directorate of the Uganda Police Force.

Uganda has experienced heightened political tensions in recent years, particularly since Kyagulanyi emerged as a major challenger to long-serving President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Previous election cycles have been marked by confrontations between security forces and opposition supporters.

Authorities, however, insist that the current operation is strictly a road safety exercise intended to bring order to Kampala’s roads, which are often criticised for indiscipline among motorists.

Security officials have urged drivers and motorcyclists to cooperate with the joint teams of Military Police and traffic officers as the operation continues.

“The enforcement measures will remain in force for as long as necessary,” Magezi said, calling on the public to comply with directives issued at the checkpoints for the common good.