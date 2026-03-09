News

Commissioner Seku urges youth to uphold moral values and protect the environment 

Mulema Najib
The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Ms. Hellen Seku has today urged the young people to uphold moral values, avoid risky behavior, and take part in protecting the environment.

While passing out 1,041 students who have been undergoing patriotism training at Uganda Technical College Elgon in Bugisu sub-region , Ms. Seku said patriotism teachings emphasize traditional family values, noting that a man is expected to marry a woman. She explained that such messages are part of the guidance being given to young people under the program.

Ms. Seku also warned the youth against engaging in prostitution and relationships with “sugar daddies,” saying such practices expose them to dangers including HIV/AIDS.

“HIV is a killer and it continues to claim many lives. Young people should take note of this and avoid shortcuts that can destroy their future,” she said.

She added that the environment in society today has become morally challenging, calling on students to remain disciplined and focused on building their future.

The commissioner reminded the youth that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has consistently advised citizens to create wealth through hard work rather than seeking quick gains through risky activities.

During the same event, Commissioner Seku also planted a tree in Bugisu, as a sign of environmental conservation advocacy among the young people.

She said tree planting helps to control soil erosion, reduce extreme heat, and protect the environment.

She noted that in 2024, President Museveni launched a national environmental protection campaign, and her visit, among others, aimed at continuing to promote the same message among the youth in the region.

Ms. Seku further highlighted the importance of trees, saying they support human life and contribute to natural healing through herbs and other environmental benefits.

The NSPC has been visiting tertiary institutions undergoing patriotism training in different districts since 1st to 9th March, 2026.

 


Mulema Najib
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
