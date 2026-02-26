Navio and Flex D’paper release ‘Amnesia,’ blending old-school hip hop with Afro-dancehall energy

Ugandan hip hop icon Navio has joined forces with rap heavyweight Flex D’Paper to release a new single titled Amnesia, a high-energy track already positioning itself as a contender for this season’s party anthem.

Built on a vibrant, bass-heavy production by Bangar Boi, Amnesia fuses nostalgic hip hop drum patterns with contemporary Afro-dancehall rhythms. The result is a club-ready record that captures the spirit of carefree nights — where music, movement and atmosphere take center stage.

Navio delivers much of his performance in Luganda, bringing a culturally rooted authenticity to the track while demonstrating his continued versatility. His melodic flow rides smoothly over the beat, balancing lyrical finesse with mainstream appeal. Flex D’Paper commands the chorus with a bold, catchy hook that gives the song its anthem quality and replay value.

A visual celebration of urban East Africa

The official music video, directed by Sasha Vybz, transforms the single into a full nightlife experience. Shot across Kampala and Nairobi, the video highlights neon-lit cityscapes, rooftop settings and energetic club scenes, celebrating youth culture and cross-border creative synergy.

The video features cameo appearances from several entertainment figures, including Deejay Bryan, DJ Meek, DJ Zato, Sheila Gashumba, Bien, Nviiri the Storyteller and Maurice Kirya, reinforcing the song’s regional reach.

A busy season for Navio

The release comes at a pivotal moment for Navio. Following the success of his Orchestra Experience at Serena Hotel last year — a live show that blended orchestration with hip hop — a second edition is currently in development. The upcoming showcase is expected to further merge heritage, live instrumentation and contemporary performance.

Fresh from performances in Addis Ababa, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Navio continues to expand his international footprint, cementing his status as one of East Africa’s most influential hip hop exports.

Amnesia is now available on major streaming platforms, with the official video streaming on YouTube via https://youtu.be/HIfnI9wWwsI?si=A-pq__ycFvkFwur-