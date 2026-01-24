FULL STATEMENT: Lukwago concedes defeat in Kampala City Lord Mayoral race 

STATEMENT ON THE 2026 KAMPALA CITY LORD MAYORSHIP POLLS.

Notwithstanding the flaws that have marred this process as an integral part of the entire 2026 General Elections, I do hereby accept the outcome of the Kampala Lord Mayorship polls.

I would like to state at the outset that I owe a great debt of gratitude to the People of Kampala who accorded me a golden opportunity and platform to offer steadfast leadership that has had tremendous impact on the transformation journey of our beloved City and touched many lives, especially the urban poor and the indigents.

I will sign out of the Lord Mayor’s Parlour with a great sense of pride and elation having offered an indisputably immaculate city stewardship defined by;

(i) proven track record of impeccable and unassailable integrity,

(ii) clarity of purpose and ironclad commitment to serve the people of Kampala with impartiality and principled resolve,

(iii) grit, resilience, consistency and perseverance in the face of apparently insurmountable adversity, and

(iv) an indomitable spirit and firm fidelity to the mandate, will and aspirations of the people.

THY NAME BE GLORIFIED that I have neither betrayed the cause nor breached the trust of the electorate who entrusted me with their sacred mandate. I can’t thank the Lord enough for the countless blessings and guidance in this calling.

Indeed it is gratifying to note that the annals of this great City will reckon the persona of ERIAS LUKWAGO as an indefatigable City Lord Mayor who defied what appeared to be insurmountable odds to execute a social contract and left the Lord Mayor’s Parlour with a clean sheet as a stainless steel in a country bedeviled by political indecency, and record that;

a) When the City demanded for principled and an accountable leadership,I delivered.

b) When the urban poor and indigents cried out for solace, justice and protection, I lived

up to the billing;

c) When our beloved city needed genuine, equitable and sustainable transformation as

opposed to quick fixes and posturing, I offered the requisite policy guidance and

Agenda;

d) When the situation called for a charismatic leader who would not capitulate and pander to nefarious interests even in the face of a heavy storm and tide, I lived up to the clarion call; and

e) When our treasured assets and heritage faced a real threat of alienation and extinction at the hands of marauding cartels and mafias, I offered my life as a spear and shield.

Last but not least, I will eternally treasure the strong social bond, trust and love that I have shared with the People of Kampala and beyond over the years and I wish the best of luck to the newly constituted leadership.

Going forward, my energy and resources will remain focused on the protracted struggle for social justice, rule of law and a non-violent transition from a family and gun rule to a Constitutional and political order or dispensation that guarantees the sovereignty of the

People.

For God and My Country.

ERIAS LUKWAGO

Lord Mayor

Dated 24th January 2026