President Museveni hails Judicial convergence as Dr. Flavian Zeija takes oath as Chief Justice 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the growing judicial convergence in Uganda, saying it has strengthened stability and service delivery in the country.

The President who was in the company of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni, made the remarks today while presiding over the swearing-in of Dr. Flavian Zeija as Chief Justice at his country home in Kisozi, Gomba District.

President Museveni said since the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came into power, leaders have been pursuing patriotism and transformation, thus enabling the Judiciary and the Executive to coexist and work harmoniously.

He commended the outgoing Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, for efforts to rationalise court operations and improve efficiency.

The President particularly welcomed the Judiciary’s focus on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), noting that it provides an opportunity to blend cultural justice systems with modern courts, easing case backlog and promoting reconciliation.

He also applauded Dr. Zeija for declaring zero tolerance to corruption, describing the vice as a major challenge undermining public trust in the justice system.

President Museveni said listening to public opinion and using the “intelligence of the people” was critical, noting that during his recent countrywide engagements, he prioritised hearing citizens’ views rather than campaigning.

The President further expressed support for the proposed dedicated unit to handle government infrastructure cases, saying it would help protect public investments and speed up project implementation.

In his remarks, Dr. Zeija said leadership in public service is demanding and credited his journey to God’s grace.

He thanked President Museveni for the continued trust placed in him, noting that this appointment marks his fourth presidential appointment within the Judiciary.

Dr. Zeija outlined an ambitious reform agenda aimed at improving efficiency, accountability and access to justice.

He pledged to operationalise magistrates’ courts, enforce strict action against absenteeism and underperformance, and conduct independent assessments of court performance.

He also committed to reducing case delays by enforcing timelines, expanding the use of information and communication technology, and fully automating court systems to improve monitoring and evaluation.

Dr. Zeija said automation would also help track attendance and performance of judicial officers.

He further promised to strengthen ADR mechanisms, prioritise judicial officers’ wellbeing, and train judges in artificial intelligence to keep pace with global developments. He pledged to transform the Industrial Court, run paperless courts supported by functional laptops and reliable internet, and enforce zero tolerance to corruption throughout his tenure.

The Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi, who represented the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, thanked President Museveni for providing exceptional leadership that ensures national stability and smooth institutional transitions, including the orderly change of leadership within the Judiciary.

The outgoing Chief Justice, His Lordship Owiny-Dollo congratulated President Museveni on his electoral victory, saying the results reflected strong public support.

He praised Dr. Zeija as energetic and hands-on, recalling that as Principal Judge, he traversed courts across the country and remained fully informed about judicial operations.

Hon. Justice Owiny-Dollo said the incoming Chief Justice would firmly defend judicial independence and the rule of law.

He also thanked the President for the opportunity to serve, noting that he was the first Deputy Chief Justice to rise to the position of Chief Justice. He attributed improvements during his tenure partly to increased funding for the Judiciary and appealed for further budget enhancement to ensure each district has a Chief Magistrate.

Before his appointment as Chief Justice, Dr. Zeija was serving as Deputy Chief Justice. He also served as the Principal Judge.