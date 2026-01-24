Conversations withNewsPolitics

Presidential Envoy Ssewava Urges Inter-Religious Leaders, NRM Supporters to Remain United Behind Museveni

Eng Joseph Sewava

The Presidential Envoy for Buganda Affairs, Mr. Joseph Ssewava, has commended inter-religious leaders for their role in mobilising Ugandans to participate peacefully in the 2026 general elections, urging them to remain committed to supporting President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Mr. Ssewava made the remarks on Saturday, January 24, 2026, during an engagement meeting with concerned citizens held at Zebra Hotel, which attracted more than 83 participants from Greater Masaka and surrounding areas.

He praised religious leaders for what he described as responsible civic engagement, noting that their efforts helped voters understand the achievements of President Museveni before, during, and after the elections.

“Religious leaders played a critical role in guiding people to make informed decisions. In any civilized society, such contribution must be appreciated,” Ssewava said.

Museveni’s Victory Attributed to Development Programmes

Ssewava attributed President Museveni’s victory to tangible government programmes, particularly the Parish Development Model (PDM) and skilling initiatives, which he said have directly improved livelihoods across the country.

“Every day, more Ugandans are appreciating the president because of programmes that put money and skills directly in people’s hands,” he said.

He added that the post-election period should now focus on unity, reconciliation, and development rather than prolonged political confrontation.

Call for Political Reconciliation

The envoy revealed that discussions are ongoing to engage leaders who lost in the elections but have since petitioned courts, with the aim of fostering national unity and avoiding what he termed “political wars.”

He also publicly thanked individuals and groups that mobilised votes for President Museveni, noting that their approach promoted peace and calm throughout the electoral process.

According to Ssewava, President Museveni garnered 43 per cent of the vote nationally, a performance he said continues to inspire defections and renewed support for the ruling party under the leadership of NRM chairman Mr. Rogers Bulegeya.

Controversial Call for Opposition Figures to Join Government

In a notable appeal, Ssewava suggested that opposition politicians who lost parliamentary seats—specifically Hon. Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo–Mukungwe) and Hon. Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality)—should consider joining the NRM government.

“These leaders have experience and capacity. The president can utilise them, for example, as Resident City Commissioners or Assistant RCCs,” he said.

Peace, Faith and Economic Empowerment

Ssewava reiterated that Uganda remains “an island of peace” and urged leaders who lost elections at all levels to remain calm and re-engage constructively with the NRM.

He also acknowledged the role played by the First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni and First Daughter Natasha Museveni, whom he said actively mobilised support during the campaign period.

Looking ahead, Ssewava disclosed plans to organise delegations of more than 100 representatives per region to meet Buganda Premier Charles Peter Mayiga and President Museveni, alongside hosting business dialogues aimed at poverty reduction.

“We want to protect the gains of peace by ensuring our people are economically empowered,” he said.

Religious Leaders Speak Out

Bishop Leonard Sserwadda described the meeting as timely, calling on Ugandans to preserve peace and continue supporting the government.

“We cannot support failure. We encourage our people to stand with leaders who prioritise peace and sanity,” he said.

The bishop also appealed to President Museveni to consider clemency for individuals arrested during election-related disturbances, describing forgiveness as a fatherly gesture.

Business Voices Join the Conversation

Businessman and agro-entrepreneur Byansi Moses Kanyago, also known as Pig Big, said government support for entrepreneurship has encouraged innovation, citing his own experience in insect-based poultry feed production.

“Economic empowerment breeds patriotism. When people earn, they love and protect their country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kabarole Resident City Commissioner Joseph Ssekabito cautioned against misinformation, particularly among youth, urging leaders to consistently promote peace and development.

“Those elected must remain relevant by preaching unity and progress,” he said.


