U.S. Senators Demand Immediate Action on Uganda’s Disputed 2026 Elections: Call for Release of Detainees and Review of Security Aid

Kampala – January 24, 2026

Prominent U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Cory Booker have sharply criticized Uganda’s January 15, 2026, general elections, describing them as a setback for democracy and urging strong accountability measures from the U.S. government.

In a statement released yesterday, Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, condemned the electoral process. They highlighted a familiar pattern of uneven playing field, repression, and irregularities that favored the incumbent.

President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission with 71.65% of the vote, securing a seventh term and extending his leadership past four decades. Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) and other candidates rejected the results, alleging widespread fraud, vote rigging, and intimidation.

The senators pointed to documented abuses in the lead-up to and during polling day:

– Persistent attacks on journalists and curbs on media freedom

– Arrests and imprisonment of opposition politicians and supporters

– Tear-gassing of peaceful gatherings

– Reports of abductions targeting opposition members and candidates

– Deployment of excessive force by security agencies

– A complete nationwide internet blackout imposed just before and during voting, severely restricting citizens’ access to information and their constitutional right to freedom of expression

The statement expressed deep concern over Defence Minister and Chief of Defence Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s repeated threats against opposition figures, including direct threats to Bobi Wine following the announcement of results. Bobi Wine has reportedly gone into hiding amid fears for his safety.

The senators specifically called for the immediate and unconditional release of veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and human rights defender Dr. Sarah Bireete, who remain detained, and the restoration of operating licences for civil society organisations that have been suspended or restricted in recent months.

“Ugandan authorities must uphold their obligations to democracy, transparency, human rights and dignity for their fellow citizens,” the senators stated.

They further pressed the Trump Administration and the U.S. State Department to utilise every available mechanism—including a thorough review of U.S. security assistance to Uganda—to hold accountable those who undermined democratic principles and put citizens’ lives at risk during the electoral period.

Watchdog Uganda has consistently documented these concerns through on-the-ground reporting, citizen testimonies, and analysis of electoral processes. The events surrounding the 2026 polls—including internet restrictions, security force actions, and threats from high-ranking officials—raise serious questions about the state of democratic space and the safety of those who challenge the status quo.

We call on Ugandan authorities to respect constitutional rights, release all political detainees, allow civil society to operate freely, and ensure genuine accountability for electoral violations. Ugandans deserve elections that reflect the true will of the people, free from fear, manipulation, or repression.

The full statement from Senators Shaheen and Booker is available on the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations website.

For more updates, follow us on Twitter @watchdogug or visit our website www.watchdoguganda.com

Contact: Editorial Team, Watchdog Uganda

Email: info@watchdoguganda.org (placeholder)