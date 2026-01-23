Justice Byabakama Recognised by NRM Supporters for Steering Uganda’s 2026 Elections Amid Intense Opposition Scrutiny

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has thanked Ugandans—particularly residents of Masaka City—for the warm reception and appreciation extended to him following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections.

Justice Byabakama was on Monday welcomed by a section of voters and National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters during a brief visit to Masaka City, days after the elections that culminated on Saturday.

Dressed in a grey suit and accompanied by security personnel, the Electoral Commission chairperson said he was pleasantly surprised by the recognition he received through phone calls and personal engagements, commending Ugandans for their participation in the electoral process.

“It is a surprise to me, and I am grateful for the warm welcome from the people of Masaka City. I am happy that the election process was peaceful, free, and fair, and that citizens voted according to their will,” Justice Byabakama said while addressing supporters at Hotel Zebra.

He was accompanied by Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba, the proprietor of Hotel Brovad, who praised him for what she described as professionalism and impartiality in the conduct of the elections.

“We congratulate you for declaring our candidate the winner. We appreciate the good work you did and thank you for exercising fairness throughout the process,” Hajjat Kiyimba said.

Justice Byabakama, one of the country’s most protected public officials during the election period, presided over the 2026 General Elections amid heightened scrutiny from opposition parties—particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP)—and election observers.

Uganda held the 2026 General Elections on January 15, with more than 45 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots across the country.

According to the Electoral Commission, the elections were more organised than previous ones, with no evidence of coercion, favouritism, or fraud established during the tallying and declaration process.

“The entire process was successful. Although there were challenges with biometric voter verification machines in some areas, voters who remained patient were able to cast their ballots,” Justice Byabakama said.

He recounted how public anticipation was high during the vote tallying process.

“One woman called me asking why the announcement was taking long, saying she already knew her candidate had won by a wide margin,” he said.

The Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the winner with 71.65 per cent of the total valid votes cast, securing his seventh term in office under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Justice Byabakama said he was encouraged by the turnout and civic engagement, noting that Ugandans exercised their democratic right peacefully.

President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, was officially declared re-elected, with the Electoral Commission indicating that the swearing-in ceremony would be communicated later this month.

Despite the declaration, opposition parties—led by the National Unity Platform—criticised the Electoral Commission over the partial failure of biometric voting machines, alleging vote manipulation during voter verification and tallying.

However, no conclusive evidence has so far been presented to substantiate claims of widespread vote rigging, and the Electoral Commission has maintained that the 2026 elections reflected the will of the people.