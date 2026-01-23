Conversations withNationalNews

Justice Byabakama Recognised by NRM Supporters for Steering Uganda’s 2026 Elections Amid Intense Opposition Scrutiny

Brian Mugenyi
Brian Mugenyi
EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has thanked Ugandans—particularly residents of Masaka City—for the warm reception and appreciation extended to him following the conclusion of the 2026 General Elections.

Justice Byabakama was on Monday welcomed by a section of voters and National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters during a brief visit to Masaka City, days after the elections that culminated on Saturday.

Dressed in a grey suit and accompanied by security personnel, the Electoral Commission chairperson said he was pleasantly surprised by the recognition he received through phone calls and personal engagements, commending Ugandans for their participation in the electoral process.

“It is a surprise to me, and I am grateful for the warm welcome from the people of Masaka City. I am happy that the election process was peaceful, free, and fair, and that citizens voted according to their will,” Justice Byabakama said while addressing supporters at Hotel Zebra.

He was accompanied by Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba, the proprietor of Hotel Brovad, who praised him for what she described as professionalism and impartiality in the conduct of the elections.

“We congratulate you for declaring our candidate the winner. We appreciate the good work you did and thank you for exercising fairness throughout the process,” Hajjat Kiyimba said.

Justice Byabakama, one of the country’s most protected public officials during the election period, presided over the 2026 General Elections amid heightened scrutiny from opposition parties—particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP)—and election observers.

Uganda held the 2026 General Elections on January 15, with more than 45 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots across the country.

According to the Electoral Commission, the elections were more organised than previous ones, with no evidence of coercion, favouritism, or fraud established during the tallying and declaration process.

“The entire process was successful. Although there were challenges with biometric voter verification machines in some areas, voters who remained patient were able to cast their ballots,” Justice Byabakama said.

He recounted how public anticipation was high during the vote tallying process.

“One woman called me asking why the announcement was taking long, saying she already knew her candidate had won by a wide margin,” he said.

The Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the winner with 71.65 per cent of the total valid votes cast, securing his seventh term in office under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Justice Byabakama said he was encouraged by the turnout and civic engagement, noting that Ugandans exercised their democratic right peacefully.

President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, was officially declared re-elected, with the Electoral Commission indicating that the swearing-in ceremony would be communicated later this month.

Despite the declaration, opposition parties—led by the National Unity Platform—criticised the Electoral Commission over the partial failure of biometric voting machines, alleging vote manipulation during voter verification and tallying.

However, no conclusive evidence has so far been presented to substantiate claims of widespread vote rigging, and the Electoral Commission has maintained that the 2026 elections reflected the will of the people.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByBrian Mugenyi
Follow:
Brian Mugenyi is a Ugandan Journalist who has worked with different Media Organizations in Uganda such as Nation Media Group and Watchdog Uganda with a bias in Explanatory reporting, Sports and feature writing. In 2018, he emerged the 1st runners up in the Regional Sports Journalist of the year awards organized by Sports Journalists Choice Awards. He has featured on different radio shows such as Akaati kebyemizannyo and Eriiso Lyebyemizannyo on CBS FM, Star FM and Radio Sapiencia as a Sports analyst and football commentator. You can reach him via Email: mugenyijj@gmail.com or Telephone: +256 775 846 606/ +256752469758
Previous Article Gen. Felix Kulaigye Urges Ugandans to Maintain Peace, Respect Electoral Commission During Election Period

Editor's Pick

CourtNewsPolitics

Nakawa West MP Race: Defeated NRM Candidate Herbert Anderson Burora Claims LoP Joel Ssenyonyi is a ‘Fellow NRM Cadre’

Kampala – Days after the January 15 general elections, defeated National Resistance Movement…

By
Lawrence Kazooba
3 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

Uganda’s “Real Problem”: The Sovereignty of the Individual vs. The Fragility of the State.

For too long, conversations about national progress in Uganda have revolved around…

9 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

DR. OPUL JOSEPH: An Open Letter to H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

You’re Excellency, Allow me to extend my heartfelt New Year greetings and…

9 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 675 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4322 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Justice Byabakama Recognised by NRM Supporters for Steering Uganda’s 2026 Elections Amid Intense Opposition Scrutiny

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Mugenyi…

Gen. Felix Kulaigye Urges Ugandans to Maintain Peace, Respect Electoral Commission During Election Period

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)…

Uganda’s “Real Problem”: The Sovereignty of the Individual vs. The Fragility of the State.

For too long, conversations about national…

DR. OPUL JOSEPH: An Open Letter to H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

You’re Excellency, Allow me to extend…

WADADA ROGERS: Besigye’s open financial support to Kyagulanyi and the future of his PFF Party

Before Dr. Kiza Besigye was arrested…