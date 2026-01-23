Uganda targets Swiss luxury travelers at Bern and Zurich tourism expos

GENEVA — Uganda will showcase its tourism potential at two major Swiss exhibitions this month as part of a strategic push to attract high-spending travelers from the European nation.

The delegation will participate in the Bern Ferienmesse from Jan. 22 through Jan. 25 and FESPO Zurich from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. The initiative follows previous appearances at the World of Coffee Expo in Geneva and a premier tourism event in Lugano last year.

Ambassador Arthur Kafeero, Uganda’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, said the investment is designed to position Uganda within a market known for its interest in luxury and sustainable travel.

The Swiss market is characterized by a high per capita income and a strong demand for long-haul travel, Kafeero said. He noted that while Switzerland offers untapped potential for the tourism sector, the government is also seeking investors for infrastructure development.

According to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, Swiss outbound travelers spent $23 billion abroad in 2024. However, data from Uganda’s Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control shows only 106 Swiss tourists visited Uganda that same year.

Ugandan officials aim to increase that figure to at least 2,000 annual visitors. Kafeero said such an increase would significantly raise foreign exchange earnings and benefit local hotels, airlines and tour operators.

The Bern event typically attracts 20,000 visitors, while FESPO Zurich expects more than 42,000 attendees. Both exhibitions will feature sessions for Ugandan tour operators to connect with businesses and consumers. Beyond travel, the delegation will promote Ugandan coffee, cultural heritage and creative industries.

The effort involves a collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Uganda Tourism Board and the Association of Uganda Tour Operators. The Uganda Mission in Geneva is coordinating the participation as part of the government’s economic diplomacy strategy.