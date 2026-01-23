Gen. Felix Kulaigye Urges Ugandans to Maintain Peace, Respect Electoral Commission During Election Period

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, has urged Ugandans to uphold peace and respect the Electoral Commission during the ongoing election period, warning against actions that could destabilise the country.

Gen. Kulayigye said elections are conducted under heightened security scrutiny and cautioned citizens against engaging in chaos, protests, or acts that could lead to loss of life or property.

He noted that Uganda has enjoyed relative peace and stability since 1986, gains which he said must be protected from individuals he described as “jealous elements” seeking to undermine national security through disorder and unrest.

“The country is rich and full of protected gains. There are people who want to destabilise that peace so that citizens lose their property and livelihoods. Ugandans should not be drawn into chaos,” Kulayigye said during an interview.

He warned that participation in violent protests could result in arrests or fatal encounters with security agencies, urging citizens to remain disciplined and law-abiding throughout the electoral process.

“To fight a lion unarmed may appear brave, but it is foolish. People should avoid violating the law and putting themselves in confrontation with security,” he said.

Gen. Kulayigye dismissed attempts to intimidate security agencies, saying they are prepared to protect the country. He used proverbs and biblical references to emphasise vigilance, discipline, and wisdom during elections.

“Being in a palace does not qualify one to be a prince. There are individuals with ill intentions towards the government and the Electoral Commission who think chaos will benefit them. They should avoid it,” he added.

He advised Ugandans to vote peacefully and resist being swept up in opposition-led unrest, noting that not everyone participating in elections has good intentions.

Drawing an analogy, Kulayigye described Uganda as “a young and beautiful girl” whose riches attract both admirers and predators, stressing the need for strong protection.

“When a home has a beautiful daughter, the father works tirelessly to protect her. That is what we must do as a country,” he said.

Gen. Kulayigye further encouraged voters to choose leaders with clear visions and manifestos, describing a manifesto as a contract between leaders and the electorate.

“A good leader must be disciplined, visionary, and able to guide the people for the next five years,” he said.

He also urged citizens to respect outcomes declared by the Electoral Commission, arguing that electoral institutions must be preserved to safeguard democracy.

“In some countries, failure to vote is punishable by law. If you don’t participate in elections, it becomes difficult to demand accountability and resources from leaders,” he noted.

Gen. Kulayigye concluded by urging Ugandans to make informed decisions and prioritise peace, warning that poor choices often carry irreversible consequences.

“Wisdom and informed decisions save lives,” he said.