Nakawa West MP Race: Defeated NRM Candidate Herbert Anderson Burora Claims LoP Joel Ssenyonyi is a ‘Fellow NRM Cadre’

Kampala – Days after the January 15 general elections, defeated National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary aspirant Herbert Anderson Burora has sparked controversy by alleging that incumbent MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Joel Ssenyonyi (NUP) is effectively a fellow NRM cadre, despite contesting on an opposition ticket.

In a recent interview on Sanyuka TV, Burora claimed the Nakawa West race pitted two NRM-aligned figures against each other. “I was contesting against a fellow NRM member for the position of MP, Nakawa West,” Burora stated. He described the campaign optics as deceptive: one candidate in yellow (his color), the other in red (Ssenyonyi’s), yet both supposedly “yellow” at heart. “We are both yellow only that I didn’t know prior,” he added, suggesting hidden backing for Ssenyonyi from NRM interests.

Burora further pointed to vote similarities, alleging Ssenyonyi’s tally matched President Yoweri Museveni’s in the constituency, implying irregularities or coordinated support. He warned of growing public frustration: “I know one time Ugandans will be very angry.” Burora positioned his campaign as an effort to “redeem Nakawa from opposition” influence after securing the NRM flag in 2025 primaries with 3,075 votes.

Provisional results from the Electoral Commission show Ssenyonyi decisively retained the seat with 21,761 votes—around 83% of the total—defeating Burora (9,586 votes) and others including Happy Nasasira, Felix Ephraim Okuye, Vincent Okumu, Miles Rwamiti Apuuli, and Ivan Bwowe (271 votes). The race drew attention earlier due to a dismissed High Court petition by Bwowe challenging nominations over constituency naming discrepancies (“Nakawa West” vs. “Nakawa Division West”), which the court upheld in favor of all candidates, including Ssenyonyi and Burora.

Burora’s claims have fueled online debate, with some viewing them as evidence of a compromised opposition, while others dismiss them as excuses from a losing candidate. Ssenyonyi, NUP spokesperson and a vocal critic of the government, has not directly responded to the allegations but recently paid tribute to a deceased colleague amid post-election tensions in Parliament.

The assertions highlight persistent suspicions in Uganda’s multiparty politics, particularly in urban strongholds like Nakawa West, where opposition forces have historically challenged NRM dominance. As the country tallies full election results and addresses complaints, Burora’s remarks underscore deep-seated distrust and questions about genuine competition.

Watchdog Uganda continues to monitor developments in election-related disputes and accountability issues.