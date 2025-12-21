The Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) continues to expand its academic programmes, infrastructure and regional reach, positioning itself as a competitive institution within Uganda’s higher education sector, according to the university’s rector, Professor Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda.

Dr. Gyagenda said the university, which started in 1987 with just 80 students, has grown steadily into a multi-campus institution with one of the largest student populations in the country.

He noted that the growth has been driven by deliberate investment in academic quality, infrastructure development and regional outreach. Beyond its main campus in Mbale City, IUIU now operates three other campuses in different parts of Uganda, enabling it to serve students from a wider geographical area.

The university has also increasingly attracted students from Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria and other Anglophone African states, strengthening its standing as a regional centre of higher learning.

Dr Gyagenda was speaking during the university’s 34th graduation ceremony in Mbale, which brought together government officials, diplomats, education stakeholders, parents and graduates to reflect on the institution’s journey and contribution to national development.

Education stakeholders at the ceremony said graduates from IUIU are widely recognised for discipline, professionalism and employability, qualities that have enhanced the institution’s reputation among employers in both the public and private sectors.

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje noted that IUIU alumni are employed across government ministries, schools, health institutions, financial services and civil society organisations in Uganda and beyond.

Uganda’s Ambassador to Türkiye and chairperson of the IUIU Estates Committee, Nusura Tiperu, said the university’s inclusive founding philosophy and emphasis on discipline have earned it trust locally and internationally.

Tiperu said the institution was deliberately established to admit students of all faiths, an approach that has strengthened its credibility and broadened its appeal. According to her, this inclusivity, combined with academic rigour, has helped the university attract sustained support from international partners over the years.

The graduation ceremony was also marked by the conferment of an honorary doctorate on Vice President Jessica Alupo in recognition of her disciplined leadership, military service and contribution to national development.

University officials said Alupo’s career reflects the values of integrity, discipline and service that the institution seeks to instil in its graduates. They noted that her journey from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to senior political leadership offers a strong example of professionalism and commitment to public service.

In her remarks after receiving the honour, Alupo thanked the university for the recognition and urged graduates to remain disciplined, ethical and focused as they transition into the world of work and public service. She encouraged them to use their education to serve their communities and the country.

IUIU was established following a resolution by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and later approved by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on condition that it admits students of all faiths and recruits staff without religious discrimination. Speakers at the ceremony said this founding principle has remained central to the university’s identity and growth.

From its early days with only two academic programmes, the university has expanded its offerings to include education, law, health sciences, business, science and technology, Islamic studies and other disciplines aligned with national and regional development priorities.

Community leaders from eastern Uganda credited the university with transforming access to higher education in the region, noting that many families who previously lacked opportunities for university education now benefit from having a major institution closer to home. They said the presence of the university has also contributed to local economic growth and skills development.

University leaders said continued international partnerships and government support will be critical in sustaining infrastructure expansion, strengthening research capacity and improving academic programmes. They expressed optimism that the institution’s steady growth will further enhance its contribution to national and regional development.

As the latest cohort of graduates joined the growing alumni network, speakers urged them to uphold the university’s values of discipline, professionalism and service, which they said remain the foundation of its reputation in Uganda and beyond.