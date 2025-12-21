As Uganda gears up for the January 2026 general elections, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM presidential flagbearer, has demonstrated resounding popularity in the Buganda region’s Greater Mubende and Greater Masaka sub-regions. Recent campaign rallies from December 15-20, 2025, in districts like Mubende, Kassanda, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, Mityana, Rakai, Lyantonde, Lwengo, Kyotera, Kalungu, and Kalangala have drawn massive crowds, braving heavy rains to show unwavering support for the NRM boss.

In Greater Mubende, Museveni’s tour kicked off on December 15 in Kasambya, Mubende District, where thousands gathered despite downpours, waving yellow flags and chanting NRM slogans. Rallies followed in Kyankwanzi (December 16), Kiboga, Kassanda (Bukuya Town Council), and culminated in Mityana on December 17 at Ssaza Grounds. Crowds remained enthusiastic, reflecting deep-rooted loyalty. Historically, these areas backed Museveni strongly in 2021—Mubende gave him over 70,000 votes, while Kyankwanzi delivered 61.6% (39,859 votes). Voter registration has surged, with Kyankwanzi rising to 133,655 by 2025.

Shifting to Greater Masaka, Museveni launched on December 18 in Rakai and Lyantonde—traditional NRM strongholds that resisted the National Unity Platform’s sweep in 2021. Rallies continued in Lwengo (Mbirizi), Kyotera, Kalungu, and Kalangala on December 20, where islands turned yellow with supporters embracing palm oil farming and calling for better ferries. These districts, including Sembabule and Bukomansimbi, remain NRM bastions amid Buganda’s opposition leanings.

Museveni’s popularity stems from his teaching-style speeches, focusing on explanation rather than vote-begging. He highlights NRM’s seven historic contributions: restoring peace by rejecting sectarianism; building infrastructure (e.g., extending tarmac from Mityana to Fort Portal and beyond, pre-1986 roads ended abruptly); and promoting wealth creation via the four sectors—commercial agriculture, industry, services, and ICT. In Mityana, he revisited the 1996 four-acre model: one acre coffee, fruits, pasture, and food crops, plus backyard poultry and piggery. In Kalangala, he praised palm oil adoption and advised sustainable fishing. He pledges upgrades like health centers, schools per parish, and electricity, while assuring land security via the Land Fund. Biometric systems ensure fair elections, countering past rigging claims.

This time, NRM’s local organization shines brighter. Central Region Vice Chairperson Haruna Kasolo boasts deploying 30 mobilizers per village, plus district teams, declaring “The Buganda of 2021 and 2026 are different.” Grassroots efforts, youth organizers, and unified structures have boosted turnout and enthusiasm. District chairpersons pledge 90-100% support, admitting past mistakes won’t repeat.

Museveni is winning through proven delivery: peace as foundation, infrastructure transformation (roads, electricity), and practical socio-economic guidance via PDM and Emyooga. Massive, rain-defying crowds in these sub-regions signal undying love for the NRM leader, positioning him for a strong Buganda performance. As he urges electing aligned leaders for faster progress, voters respond with loyalty, proving NRM’s grip endures.