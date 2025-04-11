Uganda’s economic landscape continues to flourish, driven by a cadre of tycoons whose fortunes span real estate, telecommunications, manufacturing, and hospitality. The 2025 Forbes Africa Billionaires List showcases the country’s top 10 wealthiest individuals, whose collective resilience and innovation have solidified Uganda’s position as a hub of opportunity despite global economic headwinds. Leading the pack once again is Sudhir Ruparelia, whose $1.6 billion empire sets the pace for a diverse group of moguls reshaping the nation’s future.

From property magnates to industrialists, these billionaires are not only amassing wealth but also transforming communities through job creation and philanthropy. Here’s a closer look at Uganda’s richest in 2025.

Uganda’s Top 10 Billionaires 2025

1. Sudhir Ruparelia

Net Worth : $1.6 billion

Source of Wealth : Real Estate, Banking, Hospitality, Education

Overview : The patriarch of the Ruparelia Group, Sudhir Ruparelia remains Uganda’s wealthiest individual. His portfolio includes iconic properties like Speke Resort Munyonyo, Pearl Tower, Kabira Country Club, and Bukoto Heights. Despite the 2017 closure of Crane Bank, Ruparelia’s ventures in real estate, insurance, floriculture, and education have thrived, cementing his dominance.

2. Drake Lubega

Net Worth : $850 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate, Hospitality, Manufacturing

Overview : Lubega’s fortune is anchored in Kampala’s booming property market, with ownership of commercial buildings, shopping arcades, and rental apartments in prime locations. His diversification into hospitality and manufacturing has further bolstered his wealth.

3. Mansoor Matovu Yanga

Net Worth : $785 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate, Logistics

Overview : A real estate titan, Yanga’s high-value commercial and residential properties dot Kampala’s skyline. His investments in logistics and transportation, including trucking and import-export operations, ensure a steady revenue stream.

4. John Bosco Muwonge

Net Worth : $720 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate

Overview : Muwonge’s low-profile approach belies his influence in Kampala’s property market, where he owns shopping malls, arcades, and luxury apartments in the central business district. His strategic acquisitions keep him among Uganda’s elite.

5. Godfrey Kirumira

Net Worth : $700 million

Source of Wealth : Petroleum, Real Estate, Manufacturing, Hospitality

Overview : As chairman of the Kwagalana Group, Kirumira’s wealth stems from petroleum ventures under GM Tumpeco, alongside real estate and hospitality investments. His diversified portfolio underscores his business acumen.

6. Guster Lule Ntake

Net Worth : $697 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate, Hospitality, Agriculture

Overview : Ntake’s empire spans high-end hotels, resorts, commercial properties, and modern agriculture. His balanced approach has earned him respect as a seasoned entrepreneur.

7. Tom Kitandwe

Net Worth : $602.7 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate, Agriculture, Telecommunications

Overview : Kitandwe’s vast landholdings and innovative farming techniques have made him a leader in agribusiness. His investments in real estate and telecom add depth to his portfolio.

8. Hamis Kiggundu

Net Worth : $601.9 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate

Overview : Known as “Ham,” Kiggundu is one of Uganda’s youngest billionaires. His real estate ventures include Ham Towers, Ham Shopping Mall, and the redeveloped Nakivubo Stadium. A published author and motivational speaker, he champions youth empowerment.

9. Christine Nabukeera

Net Worth : $600 million

Source of Wealth : Real Estate, Hospitality

Overview : Nabukeera’s investments in luxury apartments and commercial properties have solidified her status. Her hospitality ventures further enhance her influence.

9. Charles Mbire

Net Worth : $600 million

Source of Wealth : Telecommunications, Finance, Energy, Pharmaceuticals

Overview : As chairman of MTN Uganda, Mbire has driven the telecom giant’s regional growth. His diversified interests in finance, energy, and pharmaceuticals make him a powerhouse.

10. Amos Nzeyi

Net Worth : $250 million

Source of Wealth : Beverages, Agriculture, Real Estate, Hospitality

Overview : Founder of Crown Beverages Limited, Uganda’s Pepsi bottler, Nzeyi’s entrepreneurial journey spans agriculture, hospitality, and real estate, earning him a reputation for consistency.

Economic Impact and Social Good

Beyond their wealth, Uganda’s billionaires are pivotal to the nation’s growth. They’ve created thousands of jobs and attracted foreign investment, strengthening Uganda’s economic foundation. Their philanthropic efforts are equally transformative: such as Sudhir Ruparelia t hrough the Ruparelia Foundation, he funds educational institutions, enhancing access to learning. While Hamis Kiggundu a ctively supports youth empowerment and entrepreneurship programs and Charles Mbire has used his investment in telecoms to expand digital access, fostering economic inclusion.

Forbes’ 2025 Billionaires List is compiled using financial data, market analysis, and insider insights. Net worth estimates reflect valuations as of March 2025.