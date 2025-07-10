By Rev. Fr. Lazar Arasu SDB

“ Intelligence can be artificial, but stupidity is always natural.” This witty social media quip carries a kernel of truth. Human intelligence, with its complexity, versatility, and capacity for abstract thought, sets us apart from other beings. It encompasses cognitive, emotional, social, and creative abilities, enabling us to adapt, innovate, and thrive in diverse contexts.

Versatility in human intelligence allows us to be resourceful, flexible, and adaptable across various situations. It equips us to navigate life’s challenges with resilience. Complexity, meanwhile, reflects our multifaceted cognitive abilities—memory, reasoning, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence—that foster serene living and empathetic social interactions. Intelligence fuels artistic creativity, innovative craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial endeavors. It enables critical thinking, data analysis, and moral reasoning, guiding decisions that benefit individuals and society.

Given this understanding, can intelligence truly be “artificial”? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a product of human ingenuity, a technological advancement designed to mimic aspects of human intelligence, such as learning, reasoning, and problem-solving. AI processes vast amounts of data—text, images, and sensory inputs—at remarkable speeds, making it a powerful tool for practical applications. Tools like ChatGPT exemplify AI’s ability to address daily needs in humanly intelligible ways.

As AI and other technologies advance, we must ask: What is technology’s rightful place in our lives? Overreliance on AI without forethought risks enslaving us to our own creations. Using our God-given intelligence, we must balance leveraging AI’s benefits with maintaining a healthy, sustainable relationship with it. AI undeniably enhances efficiency, boosts productivity, and saves time. It provides unparalleled access to information, revolutionizing education, knowledge-sharing, and skill acquisition. It fosters global and local connectivity, enabling collaboration and innovation. However, AI’s potential drawbacks are significant. Overdependence can lead to social isolation, diminished critical thinking, and a degradation of our humanness. Excessive reliance on technology may harm mental and physical health, increasing stress, disrupting sleep, and promoting sedentary behavior.

It can also fuel negative social comparison, addiction, and reduced attention spans. As we embrace AI, we must not lose sight of human dignity, cohesiveness, and ethical considerations. Overreliance on machines risks eroding our intrinsic worth and identity, leaving us subservient to our own creations. Moreover, AI’s dominance by technologically advanced nations exacerbates global economic and social disparities, often prioritizing profit over equity.

In conflict zones, AI’s misuse in warfare—such as through autonomous weapons—can strip humans of control over life-and-death decisions. Instead of leveraging AI to detect human rights abuses through data analysis, it is sometimes weaponized against progress.

AI-powered surveillance threatens privacy, undermines autonomy, and marginalizes human judgment, particularly in modern warfare. AI also poses ethical and regulatory challenges. We must ensure transparency in how AI decisions are made and hold developers accountable. AI should not dictate outcomes but serve as a tool developed with respect for human values, prioritizing ethical considerations and the inherent worth of every individual.

In conclusion, AI is neither inherently beneficial nor detrimental—it is a tool shaped by human intent.

With careful ethical consideration and a commitment to human dignity, we can harness AI’s potential to enhance our lives while safeguarding our humanity.

