In Kawempe Division, a part of Kampala City, uganda ‘s bustling capital, enhancing public service delivery is crucial for improving the lives of residents.

One initiative aimed at achieving this, is the Citizen engagement Day.

In this article, I’m exploring how citizens Engagement Day, through regular interactions between citizens and leaders, is poised to improve service delivery in Kawempe Division.

Citizen engagement Day: Concept and Objectives.

Citizen engagement Day is an initiative designed to foster closer interaction between government leaders ( both technical and political) and the citizens they serve in Kawempe Division.

Key objectives among others include:

* Creating value for money by ensuring government services and projects provide value for money

* Enhance public trust: building trust between citizens and the NRM government.

* Bridging Leader-citizen gaps inorder to reduce the distance between leaders and the community.

* Addressing community needs by focusing on the specific needs of the community in Kawempe Division.

Implementation in Kawempe Division.

In Kawempe Division, Citizen Engagement Day is planned to be held on a quarterly basis rotating through different parishes.

This rotation will ensure with leaders, that various communities within Kawempe have the opportunity to engage with leaders, express their needs, and provide feedback on government services and projects..

Impact on service delivery.

Through citizen engagement Day, several improvements in service delivery in Kawempe Division are anticipated :

*Increased Transparency and Accountability: Regular engagement encourages transparency in government operations and projects.

*Responsive Governance: by understanding community needs directly, leaders can make more informed decisions that benefit the citizens.

*Enhanced Community Participation:

Citizens are more likely to feel involved in decision-making processes affecting their lives.

Challenges and Considerations.

While Citizen Engagement Day holds promise for improving service delivery, there are considerations to ensure its effectiveness.

* Sustained Commitment by ensuring leaders and citizens maintain engagement and commitment over time.

* Effective feedback mechanisms:

* Establishing clear channels for feedback and follow -up on issues raised during engagements.

* Inclusivity: I will ensure that all parts of Kawempe Division and all shades of political opinions are represented and heard.

In conclusion therefore, the citizen engagement Day in Kawempe Division will represent a step towards more participatory governance and improve service delivery.

By fostering regular dialogue between citizens and leaders, this initiative aims to make government services more responsive to community needs, enhance transparency and build trust, as kawempe division moves forward with this initiative, monitoring it’s impact and adapting to challenges will be key to its success and the RCC’s office will be incharge of the initiative.

Lack of Citizen Engagement and it’s impact.

In the absence of regular citizen engagement in Kawempe Division and beyond, public trust in government programs and projects has often been eroded, notably, politicians from opposition parties have sometimes taken credit for work done by the government, without a conuter-narrative from government representatives to clarify the truth about government led initiatives.

This lack of engagement and narrative control has contributed to diminished public trust in Kawempe. Enhancing citizen engagement as proposed through citizen engagement Day is this vital for transparency, accountability and rebuilding trust.

I therefore call upon all stakeholders in Kawempe Division to welcome this initiative.

Kagenyi Lukka.

The writer is the Deputy RCC Kampala city incharge of kawempe division