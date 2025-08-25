Kampala, Uganda – Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) speaker Zahara Luyirika has called for a special council meeting to deliberate on the ongoing dispute over the redevelopment of the Nakivubo Drainage Channel, a critical urban waterway in the heart of Kampala.

The session, held at 12:00 PM in the Council Chambers, comes amid mounting tensions between city authorities, businessman Hamis Kiggundu of Ham Enterprises, and environmental advocates, with President Yoweri Museveni’s endorsement of the project adding a layer of political complexity. The meeting’s agenda focused on communications from the Speaker and discussions involving the City Executive Committee, aiming to resolve controversies surrounding unapproved construction activities that critics say could exacerbate flooding and violate environmental regulations.

The dispute centers on Kiggundu’s ambitious plan to clean, cover, and redevelop the Nakivubo Channel, which he proposes to transform by constructing properties above it to offset costs.

President Museveni has publicly praised the initiative as “imaginative and simple,” providing a letter of endorsement that has fueled the controversy. However, KCCA Deputy Executive Director David Kigenyi recently issued directives for Kiggundu to immediately halt all works, remove debris obstructing stormwater flow, and restore the channel, citing a lack of statutory approvals from KCCA and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Prime Minister Nabbanja Robinah has written to KCCA and NEMA to expedite the approvals for Nakivubo channel redevelopment as directed by President Museveni.

However Environmental expert Engineer Apollo Buregyeya has warned that covering the channel could worsen Kampala’s chronic flooding issues, potentially turning the area into a “cesspool” rather than a “smart city.”

Lord Mayor Lukwago Against Ham plans

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been a vocal critic, labeling the project “illegal and fraudulent” due to the absence of necessary permits. In a recent appeal to Parliament, Lukwago sought intervention, confirming that no approvals were granted and highlighting concerns over private takeover of public infrastructure.

However Lukwago’s opposition to Hamis Kiggundu ‘s plans have been subjected to public scrutiny with many weighing in and conclude Lukwago might be having a personal vendetta against Kiggundu given the personal words he accompanies his objections.

Meanwhile the Parliamentary committees have intensified scrutiny, with the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, with the Public Accounts (COSASE turning heat on KCCA and police over Nakivubo.

Public sentiment is however divided. NBS Television posted: “KCCA halts Nakivubo Channel redevelopment citing lack of statutory approvals. What is your view?” sparking debates with users like @gayuganda questioning if the presidential letter constitutes approval, warning it could hinder urban progress.

Journalist Gabriel Buule shared a video showing water flooding into Owino market, attributing it to the works and urging KCCA and NEMA to intervene. Allegations of corruption surfaced, with user @Vote_BobiWine claiming all 41 National Unity Platform (NUP) councilors supported handing over the channel in a flawed process, while @KagombeWilson called for accountability and resignations, sharing purported council minutes rejecting stops on developments. Lord Councilor @Katereggakj denied approvals for Nakivubo developments.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) grilled KCCA officials last week, dismissing claims of presidential directives overriding laws and noting that KCCA teams were denied site access.

A section of MPs protested KCCA’s alleged decision to award the project, demanding transparency. While Kiggundu has engaged with KCCA, including a recent meeting to discuss revival amid opposition, the authority maintains that no outright opposition exists to redevelopment—provided it follows legal channels. Ham Enterprises has not publicly responded to the latest halt, but prior statements emphasize the project’s potential to combat pollution and flooding.

As the special meeting concludes, stakeholders await resolutions that could set precedents for urban developents.