A group of 40 Resident District/City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs), Deputy RDCs/RCCs and Assistants RDCs/RCCs have been flagged-off for a training in entrepreneurship and Promotion of Livelihood Generation Activities (EPLGA) in India.

The two-week training will kick off on 18th September to 1st October, 2025 at the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), A-23, Institutional Area, Sector-62, Noida.

During the flag-off ceremony at the Conference hall, Office of the President in Kampala on Monday 15th September, 2025, the High Commissioner of India to Uganda, H.E Upender Singh Rawat said the training is part of the Indian government’s 68- year old program geared towards countries of the global south to enhance skills and capacity building, with the aim of promoting development.

“I welcome all the RDCs who are going to India. The host institute is in Noida and very close to India Capital-New Delhi. It will offer you skills and entrepreneurship enhancements,” he said.

“We have a number of institutions covering different courses in several sectors such as ICT, agriculture, technology, among others, all spread across India and they’re all meant to support our partners from the Global South.”

The High Commissioner also reiterated India’s continued and strengthened bilateral relations with Uganda for shared development.

The Secretary Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, thanked the Indian government through the High Commissioner for making sure that the country is true friends with Uganda.

“Our relationship dates way back in 1901, starting with the Indians who constructed the railway from Mombasa to Kampala. From that product, Your Excellency, we have big investors like the Mehtas in Jinja, Madhvani in Kakira, they are the biggest tax contributors in our country. We have many other Indians in different sectors here,”he said.

“India has contributed a lot to the socio-economic transformation of Uganda. India and Uganda have been together in so many things thus cementing a strong cordial relationship between the two countries.”

Hajji Kakande also lauded India government’s sincere support to Uganda that has contributed to the East African country’s development agenda.

These interventions in the various sectors in Uganda have contributed significantly to the development of our country.

“Deciding to take this second group makes me very happy because the first group had 20 people and the second one now has 40 people. India has similar programs like Uganda such as the PDM though theirs are more developed than ours. We are looking forward to taking a leaf from you so that we also develop our programs more in order to achieve the much desired socio-economic transformation.”

Hajji Kakande also pledged that with the continued partnership with India, Uganda will benefit more from the training program.

“They are thinking about giving us another 40 slots for the next training sessions. These RDCs are our field staff; representing the President in their respective districts and cities. They carry out mobilisation, oversee security and do post evaluation of government programs in their areas of jurisdiction. They do a very formidable job in their districts. We thank you for enhancing their skills to execute their constitutional mandate,” he noted.

Hajji Kakande also underscored the critical role of the entrepreneurship and Promotion of Livelihood Generation Activities training to the commissioners and urged them to remain focused and disciplined during their time of stay in India.

“The skills acquired after the training will help the beneficiaries to serve effectively as change agents in driving socio-economic transformation in their local areas.”

The Special Presidential Assistant, Diaspora Affairs, Ms. Florence Kiremerwa thanked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Indian High Commissioner and the Office of the President for having a good network with other government that has enabled the training of the commissioners in India

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Assimwe noted that this was the time when the RDC Secretariat was realizing the fundamental paradigm shift in time of training and equipping their department with all the necessary skills and enhanced expertise in their field of work.

“Dear footsoldiers maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism since it reflects our organization which is the office of the President. Kindly adhere to the training schedule and rules,” said Maj. Martha the pioneer alumni of the training in India.

“Respect facilitators, organisers and fellow participants because you are likely to find brothers and sisters from other countries. If you don’t attend classes, follow rules and procedures, you will be discontinued and the government of Uganda will have to pay for the resources wasted.”

Maj. Martha further urged that the participants’ discipline will contribute to the continuity of this hard earned training.

“India is a very beautiful country and highly developed. Kindly have something to pick from there.”

She also commended the government of India for the training opportunity to the commissioners.

In a special way, she thanked Hajji Kakande and the technical people for building the capacities of the commissioners to their full potential.

The Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat and the leader of the team going to India, Sr. Grace Akiror in a special way thanked the government of India for the special offer of training the RDCs.

“Be your brother and sister’s keeper while in India. Also observe discipline,” she said.

“I also thank the office of the President for the opportunity that has been given to us to get the skills that will enable us to better serve the people we lead.”

