Why Business owners Should Invest money in Agribusiness in Uganda

Sarting and scaling a business often requires significant capital, and many entrepreneurs face challenges when relying solely on personal savings. Access to affordable financing is essential for growth, particularly in high-potential sectors like agribusiness.

dfcu Bank stands out as a leading financial institution in Uganda, actively supporting business owners—especially those in agriculture—through tailored loan products. The bank provides funding to farmers and entrepreneurs in areas such as goat rearing, piggery, coffee production, poultry, and fish farming, helping them expand operations and boost productivity.

dfcu Bank has experienced steady growth, driven by innovative digital services, customer-focused offerings, and strong outreach. Thousands of Ugandans now open accounts, apply for loans, and securely deposit funds with the bank, reflecting its rising popularity and reliability.

At the dfcu Bank branch in Masaka City, General Manager Benjamin Bugingo oversees a dedicated team of tellers, operations staff, and other employees. The branch is bustling with clients depositing savings for security and future planning, securing loan approvals, and accessing services like automatic Visa cards.

“dfcu Bank is committed to empowering men, women, and youth through their businesses, including hairdressing, farming, hardware, and other revenue-generating ventures,” Bugingo emphasized during the Rising Woman Workshop at Garden Courts Hotel.

Since joining the bank in February 2022, Bugingo—a holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Makerere University (2011) and a Master’s in Business Administration from Uganda Martyrs University (2020)—has witnessed significant progress in digital adoption. “People have realized that saving digitally costs less, and they’ve embraced our programs,” he said. “The shift to digital is key for businesses to survive and thrive online.”

Bugingo highlighted growing opportunities in trade finance, commerce, tourism, and local employment. The bank employs a skilled, predominantly Ugandan workforce capable of handling foreign currency transactions and savings. Bugingo manages a team of 19 at the Masaka branch.

dfcu Bank places strong emphasis on women’s economic empowerment. Through its Women in Business program, women entrepreneurs benefit from preferential financing. Initiatives such as the Rising Woman program provide training, mentorship, and visibility.

Women with established businesses can access loans at competitive rates—such as 17% per annum for amounts from UGX 10 million to UGX 1 billion—with flexible repayment terms. These facilities support working capital, asset acquisition, and expansion, particularly in agribusiness, hardware, and beverage distribution.

In the Greater Masaka region, women have formed associations and cooperatives to pursue loans collectively. Bugingo credits figures like Mrs. Grace Bwogi for promoting business literacy and encouraging small-scale starts.

The growth of Masaka City, bolstered by markets like Masaka Central Market and Nyendo Market, has elevated economic activity, with wholesale and retail sectors showing strong promise.

Agribusiness remains one of Uganda’s most promising sectors, thanks to fertile soils, favorable climate, multiple rainy seasons, and vast untapped potential in value addition, processing, and exports. With government incentives and growing demand in local, regional, and international markets, investing in farming and related activities offers high returns, job creation, and food security contributions.

For business owners seeking to scale sustainably, partnering with institutions like dfcu Bank provides the financial boost needed to turn vision into reality. Contact your nearest branch for more information on loans and support programs.

Watchdog Uganda encourages entrepreneurs to explore these opportunities and contribute to Uganda’s economic transformation.