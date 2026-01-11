State House Anti-Corruption Unit, CID Launch Investigation into Uganda Airlines Officials for Alleged Abuse of Office, Embezzlement, False Accounting

Kampala – The State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU), in collaboration with the Uganda Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), has initiated a formal investigation into senior officials of Uganda Airlines for alleged abuse of office, embezzlement of funds, and false accounting related to the national carrier’s financial transactions.

The probe follows a letter dated January 7, 2026, signed by Fred Lumala (also referred to as Lumala Fed in some reports) on behalf of the Deputy Director of CID in charge of Economic Fraud and Anti-Corruption. The letter, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines (Jennifer Bamuturaki), demands a comprehensive set of certified copies of documents to support the ongoing joint investigation.

The requested documents include:

– The approved National Airline Business and Implementation Plan.

– The budget for the Financial Year (FY) 2024/2025.

– Contracts Committee minutes that approved the purchase (or related decisions) concerning Boeing aircraft.

– Procurement files for Mixjet Flight Support Services, Associated Energy Group, Nyanzi Tours and Travel, and Aircraft Leasing Services (ALS) Limited.

– The procurement file for the construction of Uganda Airlines offices in Entebbe.

– The internal audit report for FY 2024/2025.

– Revenue accounting and ticketing records for the year 2024/2025.

– Banking and cash receipts for FY 2024/2025.

– Expenditure and supplier transactions for fuel in FY 2024/2025.

– A list of companies that supported the launch of the Uganda Airlines London route, which marked the carrier’s entry into long-haul operations.

The CID has directed Uganda Airlines officials to submit the requested documents to D/SP Nakatudde Winniefred, who has been assigned to receive them.

This investigation comes amid heightened scrutiny of Uganda Airlines, which has faced persistent challenges since mid-2025. These include multiple corruption allegations, shortages of spare parts, frequent flight disruptions, unnotified cancellations, and reported financial losses. The airline’s controversial considerations around fleet expansion—particularly involving Boeing aircraft—have also drawn attention, as they reportedly conflicted with earlier Airbus-focused plans and raised concerns over compliance with approved strategies and budgets.

As of the time of publication, Uganda Airlines had not issued an official statement regarding the investigation or the document request.

The development underscores broader efforts by Ugandan authorities to address alleged financial irregularities in public entities, particularly in light of the national carrier’s significant government investment and its role in promoting connectivity, trade, and tourism. Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor the probe and provide updates as more details emerge.