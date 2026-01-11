Op-EdPolitics

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Kyagulanyi's Supporters: Goodbye to Political Excitement as Reality Sets In

Dr. Mukisa Ayub

Some readers may question why Iam saying goodbye to the political excitement of Kyagulanyi’s supporters. On Friday, January 9th, as Kyagulanyi traveled to Mukono, I personally witnessed what I describe as political excitement among his supporters. Along the roadsides, people were taking photos for social media, some boys referred to as “foot soldiers” were holding toy guns, and boda boda riders carried loud music speakers playing Kyagulanyi’s songs, all carefully designed to attract public attention.

The excitement created by Bobi Wine’s music along the roads led me to agree with Charles Lwanga’s 2024 publication, which argues that Bobi Wine’s music has a “stretching effect” on its listeners. The intensity of this excitement prompted me to engage some supporters directly. I asked whether the Kyagulanyi group truly believes it can remove Museveni from power, or whether they are merely animated by music and spectacle. A woman responded in Luganda, “Wasigadde ennaku ntono nnyo aba NUP tuddemu tuswaluke.” By this, she meant that very few days remain before NUP supporters again face humiliation and disappointment.

What I have consistently observed at Kyagulanyi’s rallies is that supporters sustain their political energy largely through musical excitement, without a clear political message capable of transforming their social and economic realities. While Kyagulanyi’s music is undeniably effective at mobilising crowds, it does not dismantle institutions that have been shaped and tightly controlled over decades.

While drafting this article, the Government of Uganda announced that January 15th and 16th would be public holidays to enable citizens to vote. This decision signaled that Yoweri Museveni is not taking this election lightly. From this, I concluded that the excitement celebrated by Bobi Wine’s supporters is likely to fade, with disappointment following shortly after January 15th.

This sense of doubt is already evident on the ground. A Kyagulanyi supporter who rides a boda boda in Kampala asked, “Naye kano akalulu kanaabanjika?”—questioning whether there would be any real opportunity to demand accountability for vote results. Associate Professor Moses Khisa, cited in Melchiorre (2023), argues that the NRM employs a wide range of tactics to secure Museveni’s victory. For this reason, I contend that Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa will leave nothing to chance in this election and its final outcome.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD
Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)
Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com


