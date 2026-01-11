FIDA Uganda advocates for Women support, Protection and Representation in 2026 General Elections

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The Uganda association of Women lawyers commonly known as FIDA Uganda in a statement has called on Ugandan women to vote and create the legal, social and institutional conditions that make political participation meaningful which involves protection, empowerment, advocacy and accountability

FIDA Uganda highlighted this election characterized by political tension, harassment of civil servants and suppression of civic engagement and making of human rights defenders and making Politically active women vulnerable and arrested.

FIDA Uganda has been actively engaged in national advocacy calling for a stronger protection of women’s rights defenders and civic actors ahead of elections which includes pushing for reforms and legal frameworks that safeguard individuals who speak out, mobilize communities, document abuses and support survivors of Political and gender based violence through elevating issues of protection of women during election cycle.

FIDA’s long standing grassroots legal empowerment work is central to women’s participation in elections and through its legal aid clinics , community legal volunteers and outreach Programs, FIDA continues to equip women with knowledge about their constitutional and civic rights, support women facing violence, intimidation or rights violation and strengthening community awareness on justice mechanisms and legal remedies

” FIDA Uganda has actively engaged in election related dialogues, platforms and advocacy spaces to ensure that women’s realities are not peripheral electoral planning and monitoring and this includes contributing conversations on early warning mechanisms, human rights protection, electoral reforms and accountability,” the statement said.

” Through these engagements FIDA advances the position that elections cannot be assessed only by Logistical efficiency but whether women are able to participate freely, safely and equally,” the statement added.