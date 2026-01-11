MATHIAS LUTWAMA AFRIKA: On Museveni’s revival, with a glorious future

In the chronology of managing governments, the execution of popular symmetry, with welfare reforms, is a password to scientific transformation. By December 2025, all parishes in Uganda, 10,589, had received 300 million shillings each, well distributed among the poorest of the poor , for poultry farming, diary, coffee , maize business etc. this rationale of revival is self evident, that Ugandans will massively vote for MUSEVENI, cognisant that he is the first president in the world , to financially leverage the common man , with intent to create a middle income class economy.

Owing to Uganda’s prefecture , with a dark past, insinuated by soldiers in UNLA, LRA, UPDA, WNBF, FOBA, the country for so many years was breeding a citadel for lucifer.

By January 2025, the Uganda Peoples Defence forces was rated best African Army, on account of an elite force in Air force and Navy, Artillery and Infantry. In positive attribution of the status quo, majority Ugandans will massively vote for MUSEVENI, as an anointed vanguard for Uganda and Africa’s sovereignty .

For any democratic state to thrive, the nomenclature of decentralization ought to be a way of life. The contestation for District , city and municipality positions in Uganda is a matter of life and death. Why? Majority Ugandans are well sensitized on the billions of money pumped at lower administration by Museveni’s government for roads, health, education, Emyooga, UWEP( Uganda women empowerment program. This creates a presupposition among many voters, which is true, that the best way to have more administrative units for service delivery is through voting the well canonized statesman Yoweri Museveni.

In the quantum of elementary physics, civilisation is induced from gravity and space time of nations. Uganda’s patriotic supremacy is harnessed from from the heterogenous tribes, 56 in number. Thanks to heritage promotion by President Museveni, all regions and subregions have cultural leaders enhancing Unity in Diversity, led by an ideologically nourished NRM government , with a glorious future.

