President Museveni meets Muslim leaders 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday met a delegation of Muslim leaders at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The delegation was led by the former First Deputy Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Abdallah Ssemambo.

The meeting focused on matters of national importance, including, promoting unity among Ugandans, and enhancing the role of religious leaders in fostering peace and socio-economic transformation.

President Museveni commended the Muslim leaders for their continued contribution to national development and guidance to the Muslim community.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with religious institutions to address community needs,and support initiatives that improve the welfare of citizens.

“We have no issue with religious beliefs because God is one. Your different ways of looking at Him are your issues. As long as you don’t break the law, I have no problem at all,”he said.

Furthermore, President Museveni appealed to the Muslim leaders to embrace wealth creation.

“We should also concentrate on wealth creation. Whatever you believe in, please get out of poverty ,”the President said.

In his concluding remarks,he thanked the Muslim community for supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM), citing an example of a prominent businessman Hassan Basajjabala who is now a big politician in the country.

“When we were in Ishaka he said supporting the NRM is not only supporting the ruling party but supporting ourselves.”

Sheikh Ssemambo, on behalf of the delegation, expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to engage them and for his continued support to the Muslim community.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for inviting us and thank you for the great work you have done to develop this country, Your Excellency,”he said.

He also commended President Museveni for the freedom of worship in Uganda.

He reiterated Muslim leaders’ commitment to partnering with the government in promoting unity, peaceful coexistence, and development across the country.

“We have come to re-affirm to you that we are following, we are behind you and we are doing our best to guide the people that this is the right person to support,” he said.

Former Bunyoro- Tooro Regional Kadhi, Sheikh Muhammad Irumba thanked President Museveni for being a good leader who has steered Uganda’s development.

“We extend our most sincere appreciation for your good leadership and contribution to the country,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Muslim leaders from Western, Eastern, Northern and Central Uganda.