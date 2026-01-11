CEOs & Entrepreneurs,

Profile | Rising youth entrepreneur Nyanzi Martin Luther

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Personal Details

– Name: Nyanzi Martin Luther (also referred to as Martin Luther Nyanzi in some sources)
– Birthdate: December 5, 2009 (age 16)
– Nationality: Ugandan
– Residence: Kampala, Uganda

Nyanzi Martin Luther is a young Ugandan entrepreneur and youth advocate involved in the media and digital skills sectors.

Education
He completed primary education at MK International School in Busega, reportedly achieving 13 aggregates in his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE). He is currently pursuing secondary education at Kisozi High School.

Business Interests
Nyanzi is the founder and CEO of Apex Media Services (also referred to as Apex Media Group), a company focused on media planning, advertising services, and broadcasting. It manages advertising placement across television, radio, outdoor, and digital platforms for corporate brands, as noted in Ugandan media listings of influential CEOs.

Reported media platforms associated with Apex include:
– Block FM 103.2: An FM radio station (broadcasting on 103.2 MHz) established around 2023–2024, offering music, entertainment, and community programming with a focus on Ugandan content. It is listed in radio directories and has an online presence.
– NUP Radio (reported on 91.4 FM): A station that has been involved in political discussions and provided platforms for diverse voices, drawing attention in Ugandan media coverage.
– Spark Media Uganda: Involved in content production and related services.

These platforms primarily target youth audiences through radio broadcasting and digital media. Apex has been recognized in local publications as one of Uganda’s notable media entities, with Nyanzi featured in 2026 lists of top CEOs shaping the corporate landscape.

Philanthropy and Initiatives
In early 2025, Nyanzi founded Apex Digital Skills, a youth-focused program providing training in computer literacy, graphic design, social media management, coding, website creation, digital marketing, and related areas. Operating from a modest facility in Kampala, it has reportedly trained over 150 young people. Nyanzi has publicly appealed for financial support from business leaders and the government to expand the initiative nationwide, with coverage in Ugandan news outlets highlighting its role in addressing youth digital empowerment.

He is also associated with the Block Foundation, supporting community and youth-related causes.

Recognition and Public Activity
Nyanzi has been featured in Ugandan media as a young figure in the media sector, including in lists of influential CEOs and media owners. He has engaged publicly on topics such as online media regulations, music industry issues, and youth empowerment. His work has appeared in outlets like Watchdog Uganda, Red Pepper, and others, often in the context of media entrepreneurship and political commentary.


Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Why Container Cafés Are Becoming Dubai’s Fastest-Growing F&B Trend
Next Article President Museveni meets Muslim leaders 

Editor's Pick

Op-EdPolitics

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Kyagulanyi’s Supporters: Goodbye to Political Excitement as Reality Sets In

Some readers may question why Iam saying goodbye to the political excitement…

By
watchdog
3 Min Read
Op-EdPolitics

MATHIAS LUTWAMA AFRIKA: On Museveni’s revival, with a glorious future

In the chronology of managing governments, the execution of popular symmetry, with…

3 Min Read
Community NewsNationalNewsPolitics

Makindye MP Nyeko Takes Swipe at Bobi Wine, Backs Ssegona’s Independent Bid in Busiro East

Kampala, Uganda – In a bold move that has ignited fresh tensions…

5 Min Read

Top Writers

Mike Ssegawa 671 Articles
Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach...
Mulema Najib 4318 Articles
News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and...

Op-ED

Dr. Ayub Mukisa: Kyagulanyi’s Supporters: Goodbye to Political Excitement as Reality Sets In

Some readers may question why Iam saying goodbye to the…

MATHIAS LUTWAMA AFRIKA: On Museveni’s revival, with a glorious future

In the chronology of managing governments,…

NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: More Women: Catalyst for Peace, Stability, and Protecting the Gains

As Uganda prepares for the upcoming…

ROBERT ATUHAIRWE: Don’t you dare mess with data of Ugandans!

Reports of individuals and organisations gaining…

#OutToLunch: How Uganda can easily reduce the housing deficit

By Denis Jjuuko It is not…