Uganda Media Centre Boss Katureebe, Masaka RCC Task Journalists to remain objective in Elections reporting

KAMPALA/MASAKA – Ahead of Uganda’s general elections scheduled for 15 January 2026, the Uganda Media Centre and Masaka City Resident City Commissioner have urged journalists across the country to uphold professionalism, accuracy, and impartiality in their election coverage.

Acting Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Mr. Obed Katureebe, who previously worked as a political journalist with Nation Media Group, addressed journalists during a mentorship workshop organized by the Centre.

“Journalists should not rely on street results or unofficial channels. The Electoral Commission is the only credible authority for official vote tallies and results. We appeal to you to remain professional, avoid misinformation, and ensure fair and accurate reporting,” Katureebe emphasized.

He stressed that the Electoral Commission, led by Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, remains the sole official source of election information for public consumption.

Uganda heads to the polls on 15 January 2026, with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni seeking to extend his leadership since 1986 against opposition challengers. Journalists nationwide are under pressure to deliver timely, credible, and balanced information amid a highly competitive media environment.

Participants at the workshop highlighted the numerous challenges facing the profession, including stiff competition, low pay, harassment, and past experiences of violence and threats while covering sensitive stories. They appealed to security agencies to provide protection and support during the election period.

Katureebe praised journalists under the Greater Masaka Journalists Association (GREMAJA) for their reputation as passionate and accurate reporters. He encouraged them to maintain that standard, avoid being used by politicians, and prioritize safety by using essential gear such as press cards, press jackets, and helmets while gathering information swiftly for their media houses.

He also assured members that the GREMAJA SACCO has been fully cleared by the government to access funds aimed at boosting journalists’ income. “I appeal to you to use these funds wisely and ensure timely repayment,” Katureebe said.

Masaka City Resident City Commissioner, Mr. Ahamad Washaki, commended journalists for their role in disseminating accurate election information and applauded local media houses for their cooperation.

He highlighted the government’s weekly one-hour talk shows on radio stations, noting that outlets such as Centenary FM, Radio 8 FM, and Impact FM in Masaka City have consistently provided prime airtime to sensitize the public on elections, immunization, and other government programs.

“Television stations and local radios allocate one prime hour every week to government for disseminating information on current affairs, including elections. I want to commend the media that has given us this space,” Washaki stated.

He urged journalists to remain vigilant and always move with safety gear while covering election events. Drawing from his own experience during conflicts in Tanzania and Uganda under Idi Amin, he warned: “Once violence erupts, it does not distinguish between journalists and police officers. The scars last a lifetime. I appeal to you to prioritize your security.”

Journalists at the workshop expressed appreciation for the Uganda Media Centre’s initiative to mentor them on free and fair election reporting. They pledged to deliver balanced, objective stories and welcomed the provision of essential tools such as press jackets. The government has also distributed laptops to communication officers to support their role as secondary information providers during the elections.

As Uganda approaches this critical democratic exercise, media professionals are reminded of their responsibility to inform the public truthfully and professionally, contributing to peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor media conduct and election-related developments in the lead-up to 15 January 2026.