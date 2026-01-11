EducationNationalNews

National Water and Sewerage Corporation Loses UGX 300 Million Annually to Water Theft in Greater Masaka, Clears Sogea Satom for Rural Water Extension

Brian Mugenyi
Our Correspondent
Brian Mugenyi

MASAKA – The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has disclosed that it lost approximately UGX 300 million in the financial year 2025/2026 due to illegal water connections and non-payment of tariffs in the Greater Masaka region.

Engineer Emmanuel Mujuni the NWSC Area Manager for Masaka, highlighted that water theft is particularly rampant in Nyendo suburbs, where groups of individuals access water without paying, severely impacting the corporation’s revenue and operations.

“They are increasing in number, and most of them are in Nyendo suburbs. This is a huge setback to the growth of the institution. I have already initiated efforts to ensure that anyone found guilty of misusing or stealing water will face legal action. We strongly condemn this practice,” Mujuni stated during a recent press briefing.

In response to growing demand and the limitations of the existing infrastructure, NWSC has engaged Sogea Satom, a French construction firm, to extend water supply to rural and urban areas of Masaka City. The project includes the construction of a new water treatment plant in Bukakata village along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Mujuni explained that the current Namajjuzi water treatment plant, established in 1956, can no longer meet the needs of the expanding population. To address this, NWSC has secured funding and procured resources worth approximately €30 million (equivalent to around UGX 120–130 billion, depending on exchange rates) from the government and partners.

The initiative involves building an additional 8.1-acre storage tank to increase storage capacity and ensure reliable supply for both domestic and commercial use. A feasibility study conducted in 2016 paved the way for a long-term plan from 2022 to 2030 to expand water access across Masaka City and surrounding areas, tackling chronic water scarcity.

The new Bukakata facility, located on Lake Victoria’s shores, is designed to produce up to 28 million litres of treated water daily upon completion. This major upgrade, part of broader efforts to rehabilitate wastewater systems and boost production, aims to provide clean, sufficient water to residents.

Water theft and misuse remain critical challenges, but Mujuni reaffirmed NWSC’s commitment to ensuring Masaka City residents receive abundant, safe drinking water. The corporation continues to collaborate with contractors like Sogea Satom—experienced in Ugandan water projects—to deliver sustainable infrastructure improvements.

Watchdog Uganda will monitor the project’s progress and efforts to curb water fraud, providing updates on developments that impact public service delivery in the region.


By Brian Mugenyi
