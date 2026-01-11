Speaker Among, Dr Kazibwe Team Up With Minister Babalanda To Mobilise Support For NRM In Buyende

The Second NRM National Vice Chairperson, Rt. Hon. Speaker Annet Anita Among, and former Vice President, Dr Speciyoza Wandera Kazibwe, join the Minister for Presidency and NRM Flag Bearer for Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, to mobilise support for the NRM Presidential Candidate, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and all NRM Flag Bearers in Buyende District.

Rt. Hon. Among, who moved with several area leaders in the areas of Buyanja Sub-county, Bukungu Town Council, Nkondo Sub-county and Buyende Town Council in Budiope West Constituency, rallied the people of Budiope West to vote for President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers.

The speaker promised the commissioning of the ferries and the nuclear plant and a district hospital.

“As we protect our gains and continue the transformation of Budiope and Uganda as a whole, I urge you, the voters, to vote for candidates who will fight for you and aim at service delivery at all levels,” she said

The speaker also promised to support the agricultural sector by providing tractors in every sub-county and to revive cooperatives to promote food security.

The Speaker rallied the people of Buyende to love their country, not to look like the enemies of Uganda, who portray a bad image of the NRM Government and preach hatred against their country.

“I appeal to you to love Uganda and stop politics of identity, and that is when we shall be able to transform our areas,” she said.

The speaker reiterated that the people of Buyende are lucky to have Number 3 in the country, Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, MP EALA Hon. Babirye Veronica Kadogo, and Hon. Magogo in the district.

“You are blessed to have this team; we cannot fail to transform Budiope because we are part of the planning team of this country; therefore, you are sure of service delivery once you vote for all the flag bearers,” She said

The speaker, Anita, promised to provide solar panels to all government schools in Buyende District.

The speaker rallied the electorates of the Budiope West Constituency to vote for the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, to represent the people of the Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Sarah Kitambala as Woman MP, Buyende District, and all NRM flag bearers to support the development of Budiope.

The speaker applauded Minister Babalanda’s transformation journey for Budiope West and congratulated the Hon. Hashim Magogo Moses for coming up unopposed as the Member of Parliament for Budiope East Constituency.

The former Vice President, Dr Naigaga Wandera Speciyoza Kazibwa, mobilises support for the NRM Presidential Candidate, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and all NRM flag bearers in Buyende District. Rallies the electorate to vote massively so that NRM can score a high percentage.

The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, expressed her gratitude to Rt. Hon. Speaker Annet Anita Among and Vice President Emeritus H.E. Dr Speciyoza Wandera Kazibwa for joining her to intensify the NRM mobilisation in Buyende District.

The minister noted that Buyende has been voting for NRM highly and rallied them to massively vote for a higher percentage than previously.

Speaker Among was joined by several individuals, including MP EALA, Hon. Babirye Veronica Kadogo, Hon. Hashim Magogo, RDCs, and area leaders.