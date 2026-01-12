“All Women for Museveni”: First Lady Leads Massive Kololo Rally in Final Push for Victory

KAMPALA — With Uganda’s general elections just days away on January 15, 2026, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Kataaha Museveni, has urged women nationwide to unite and deliver a resounding victory for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Speaking to a massive crowd at Kololo Independence Grounds on January 8, 2026, Mrs. Museveni hailed women as the “dependable pillar” of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). She credited their steadfast support for the peace, stability, and socio-economic progress Uganda has enjoyed under NRM leadership.

The rally, organized by the NRM Office of the Chairperson Women’s League under the theme “All Women for Museveni,” served as a powerful final mobilization effort in the campaign’s closing stages.

“This is a special election year, and I thank you for standing firm and declaring your support for President Museveni,” the First Lady told the enthusiastic gathering. “His victory is our victory—let us remain steadfast.”

Strategic Focus on Women Voters

The event arrives at a pivotal moment as campaigns conclude for the 2026 general elections. The NRM is mobilizing its core base—particularly women and rural voters—to ensure continuity amid opposition calls for change. By highlighting stability and transformation, the party positions the vote as a choice for preserving hard-won peace and gains.

Analysts view the targeted appeal to women as strategic: Women form a significant portion of the electorate and often prioritize stability over uncertain alternatives.

Reinforcing Stability and Empowerment

Vice President Jessica Alupo echoed the message, noting women’s evolution from passive participants to key drivers of Uganda’s development agenda—thanks to the enabling environment created by the NRM government.

“Women are participating meaningfully in our country’s development because the NRM has created opportunities for all Ugandans to earn a living,” Alupo said.

She emphasized women’s ascent to leadership in business and governance, adding: “Today, women are democratically represented from local councils to the highest offices. Female leaders must use these positions to advance national progress.”

Personal Stories of Transformation

The rally featured heartfelt testimonies that brought a human touch to politics. Adrine Kobusingye, Chairperson of the NRM Women’s League, shared her journey: “I was born into a humble family and got my first pair of shoes at age 15. Today, I stand as national chairperson of the Women’s League.”

She praised President Museveni and the First Lady for giving politics a “human face,” stressing that government programs deliver real change: “They are not just ideas on paper—they strengthen families and transform communities.”

Kobusingye committed to leading with accountability and unity, thanking grassroots supporters.

Cross-Sector Endorsements

Influential figures from politics, business, and religion attended, underscoring broad support.

Dr. Ruth Aisha Kasolo, Project Director for GROW at the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, described Mrs. Museveni as a model of balanced leadership that has broken cultural barriers confining women to domestic roles.

Pastor Jessica Kayanja, President of Girl Power Ministries, highlighted the First Lady’s early support: In 2007, Mrs. Museveni allowed her children—led by Pastor Patience Rwabogo—to serve as the ministry’s first board members, laying the foundation for its growth.

Final Push for Continuity

As the countdown to January 15, 2026 intensifies, the NRM’s strategy focuses on mobilizing its base and celebrating tangible achievements. While opposition voices push for reform, the Kololo message was clear: Women must safeguard their progress by voting for continued stability and transformation under President Museveni.

This rally reinforces the NRM’s commitment to inclusive development—ensuring every Ugandan benefits from the peace and opportunities built over decades. Watchdog Uganda will continue tracking election developments as the nation heads to the polls.