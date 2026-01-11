Makindye MP Nyeko Takes Swipe at Bobi Wine, Backs Ssegona’s Independent Bid in Busiro East

Kampala, Uganda – In a bold move that has ignited fresh tensions within the National Unity Platform (NUP), Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko has publicly endorsed veteran legislator Medard Lubega Ssegona for the Busiro East parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Ssegona, a long-time NUP stalwart and constitutional law expert, is running as an independent after being denied the party’s ticket in a contentious nomination process. Nyeko’s endorsement, laced with implicit criticism of NUP leader Bobi Wine’s handling of internal affairs, has been labeled by critics as a self-sabotaging act of disloyalty that borders on political comedy.

“We are at a critical moment in this country, and we cannot afford to lose leadership of this nature,” Nyeko posted on X on January 10, praising Ssegona as “a man of law, intellect, and conscience” who “understands the Constitution” and stands for justice without fear.

He urged Busiro East voters to “retain wisdom, experience, and integrity,” directly appealing for support for Ssegona with the rallying cry: “Busiro, vote Medard Ssegona Lubega.”

The post, accompanied by a photo of Ssegona, garnered over 1,100 likes and sparked hundreds of replies, exposing raw divisions in the opposition party. The context traces back to NUP’s October 2025 primaries, where Ssegona, the incumbent Busiro East MP since 2011, lost the party flag to Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Mulumba Walukagga in a vetting process overseen by NUP’s electoral committee.

Walukagga’s victory was seen as part of Bobi Wine’s push for “fresh faces” to rejuvenate the party amid growing fatigue with long-serving politicians. However, in a dramatic turn, the Electoral Commission disqualified Walukagga in December 2025 over alleged irregularities in his academic credentials and financial disclosures. Rather than reinstating Ssegona or holding fresh nominations, NUP reportedly explored backing other candidates, including whispers of support for businessman Emmanuel Magoola as an independent after he allegedly compensated Walukagga financially to step aside.

Ssegona, undeterred, declared his independent candidacy, framing it as a stand against “political complacency” and emphasizing his track record in defending human rights and parliamentary oversight. Nyeko’s endorsement, however, crosses a red line in party discipline. As a sitting NUP MP and shadow minister for defense, his public break from the party’s nomination decisions directly challenges Bobi Wine’s authority. Critics argue this “dig” at the NUP principal – by implying the leadership erred in sidelining Ssegona – undermines the opposition’s unity at a time when cohesion is vital to challenge the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in 2026. Why does Nyeko’s disagreement smack of stupidity, if not the joke of the year?

In Uganda’s polarized political landscape, opposition parties like NUP thrive on solidarity to counter NRM’s dominance. Nyeko’s move exposes internal fractures, potentially alienating grassroots supporters loyal to Bobi Wine, who has positioned himself as the anti-establishment icon since his 2021 presidential run. Replies to Nyeko’s post highlight the backlash: one user called him a “statehouse stooge” with “no moral authority,” while another quipped, “Take him to your constituency.”

Political analysts say such public dissent risks expulsion or primary challenges for Nyeko himself, weakening NUP’s parliamentary bloc. “It’s like scoring an own goal in a crucial match,” said Kampala-based commentator Frank Bwambale in a reply. “We need disruptors, not recycled endorsements.” As nominations close and campaigns heat up, Nyeko’s stance could either rally veterans disillusioned with NUP’s youth-focused strategy or further fragment the party.

For now, it serves as a cautionary tale: in opposition politics, loyalty isn’t optional – it’s survival. Uganda, as Nyeko himself notes, “can’t lose such a brain” like Ssegona’s, but neither can it afford leaders who prioritize personal alliances over party discipline.