Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga Advocates Dropping Uganda Cranes for ‘Spears’

Mengo-Kampala, Uganda – In a call that’s stirring up football circles, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Uganda’s Buganda Kingdom, is pushing for the national football team to ditch its iconic “Cranes” nickname.

Mr Mayiga claims the name, drawn from the crested crane on the country’s coat of arms, symbolizes laziness and a lack of fighting spirit, factors he links to the team’s disappointing group-stage exit from the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Katikkiro’s suggestion, shared in a widely circulated social media post, includes rebranding the team as the “Spears” – or “Bakafumisi” in Luganda – to invoke images of bravery and cultural pride.

Accompanying his message was a visual comparison of the national emblem’s tranquil crane against a football in Uganda’s red, yellow, and black hues, underscoring his point about needing more aggression on the field.

Beyond the name change, Mayiga advocates for a broader cultural overhaul: adopting heritage-inspired colors instead of those dictated by sponsors, developing a dedicated fan anthem to boost morale, and reallocating government funds from state-backed clubs to grassroots teams like SC Villa. He argues this would build a stronger domestic league and a more fervent supporter base, addressing root issues like corruption in the federation, subpar player recruitment, and inadequate nutrition.

The idea has exploded online, racking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in just days. Fans are split – some hail it as a fresh start, with remarks like “Spears would give us that warrior edge!” Others dismiss it as superficial, insisting, “Fix the real problems in FUFA first; a name won’t score goals.”

As a prominent advocate for Buganda’s traditions and community initiatives, Mayiga’s voice carries weight in national conversations. Sports experts speculate this could spur the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) into action, particularly with World Cup qualifiers on the horizon. Uganda’s football has long struggled for consistency, and this debate might just be the catalyst for meaningful change – or another fleeting controversy. FUFA has not issued an official statement yet, but insiders hint at ongoing deliberations.