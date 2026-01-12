News

Scores Treated at a free eye Camp in Honor of Isaac Kigozi

The Diaspora Care Global Initiative Uganda (DCGIU) in conjunction with Dr. Agarwal’s Eye hospital and Katungi Community Development Foundation (KCDF) has held a two days free eye camp in Kyankwanzi district in honor of the organisation founder and director, Isaac Kigozi.

Isaac Kigozi who also served as the Principal Trade and Investment officer in the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President passed away in his sleep on Thursday 8, January 2026 after scamming to heart attack.

Kigozi who had stayed in the United States of America (USA) for close to 20 years returned to Uganda and founded the ICare Foundation and later the Diaspora Care Global Initiative.

The Initiative was founded with the main mission of creating immediate and lasting improvements to the lives of vulnerable people in healthcare and education with a main focus on women, Children and Elderly.

The free eye camp held at Nteyera Health Centre III in Kyankwanzi district organized in honor and memory of Isaac Kigozi has seen close to 500 people treated with several eye conditions including; Cataracts, Pteriygium, Refractive errors, Allergies among others.

“Despite the sudden death of our brother and friend, we have decided to honor him by furthering the several initiatives that he had started. I know wherever he is now, he is happy that we are offering help and restoring sight of the vulnerable people,” said Neeraj Vishwakarma the DCGIU Executive Director.

DCGIU Programs Coordinator, Nixon Segawa revealed that having been declared legally blind due to Kerataconus but later had his sight restored after all revolutionary treatment available in the US, Kigozi believed that there is no better gift on earth than restoration of sight hence resolving to give back to his fellow Ugandans through organizing free eye camps across the country.

“Under Kigozi’s leadership, the organisation since 2017 has so far hosted 117 free Eye camps in which we have scanned 5,627 patients, distributed 2,750 spectacles, 1,885 free eye treatment medicine, successfully done 2,000 cataract surgeries and 3 free corneal transplants in different parents of Uganda,” Segawa said.

Neeraj appreciated all the partners that came on board to ensure the success of the two days eye camp from 10th to 11th January 2026 who included; Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Hon. Michael Katungi of the Katungi Community Development Foundation (KCDF), the management and staff of Nteyera Health Centre III as well as the district health officials.

On his part, Hon. Michael Katungi of Katungi Community Development Foundation appreciated Kigozi for his great contribution towards the country and passion for community work and engagement.

In his tribute, Kathir K V the Country Head, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital noted that Kigozi was a man who dedicated so much of his life to public service and health in Uganda.

“Isaac Kigozi’s collaboration with Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital was a cornerstone of his community outreach, reflecting his deep commitment to the “Gift of Sight.” It is truly moving to see the legacy he left behind,” Kathir said.

Kathir noted that his work serves as a powerful reminder of how strategic partnerships between government leaders and specialized medical institutions can create a lasting impact on public health.

“The “Gift of Sight” initiatives are particularly vital because they address preventable blindness, which remains a significant challenge in East Africa. By bringing world-class expertise from Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital directly to the community, he wasn’t just providing medical care; he was restoring independence and economic opportunity for thousands of Ugandans,” He added.

Kigozi will forever be remembered for his generosity, economic development initiatives, deep love for his country and championing linkages between the indigenous African diaspora and Uganda by encouraging them to return to Africa to set up investment as well as developing the African continent.


