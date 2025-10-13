President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed the progress made under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government in Madi-Okollo District, noting that peace, development, and expanding infrastructure have set a firm foundation for socio-economic transformation in the region.

“When I come to Madi-Okollo and see electricity poles, a functional murrum road, and people holding phones, I feel very happy,” the President said.

“In the coming government, if we are elected, the physical and social infrastructure will definitely be expanded. The old roads are being rehabilitated and new roadworks are in the short- and medium-term plans.”

President Museveni, who is the NRM Presidential Flagbearer for the 2026 elections, made the remarks today during a campaign rally in Madi-Okollo.

He noted that Madi-Okollo currently has 95 primary schools, 69 of which are government-funded, and 16 secondary schools spread across 32 of the district’s 46 parishes.

The President emphasized that these achievements are a result of deliberate and guided NRM policies.

He highlighted major infrastructure investments across the West Nile region, emphasizing that road connectivity is key to improving trade, tourism, and household income.

Completed projects include the Vurra–Arua–Koboko Road and the Atiak–Adjumani–Umi Road. Ongoing works cover the rehabilitation of Nebbi–Alwii and upgrading of Pakwach and Nebbi Town roads, and the rehabilitation of Olwiyo–Pakwach.

He also said that the rehabilitation of Karuma–Olwiyo is ongoing and Koboko, Yumbe Moyo road works are in progress.

President Museveni reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring education for all by eliminating illegal charges in public schools and addressing the shortage of teachers.

“In the coming government, if you vote for us, we shall recruit over 50,000 teachers to fill gaps and stop the excuse of fees in government schools,” he said.

The President added that when schools continued charging fees, he decided to establish Presidential Zonal Skilling Hubs where young people receive six-month hands-on training to create self- employment opportunities.

On health, the President pledged to upgrade Rhino Health Centre III to Health Centre IV and build more health facilities, noting that improved social infrastructure complements peace and economic infrastructure.

President Museveni further called on residents to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM) to create household income.

“Our next main agenda, which we have already started on, is household poverty alleviation. So far, UGX 14 billion has been disbursed to Madi-Okollo under the PDM scheme alone,” he said.

The President also revealed plans to establish special funds for university graduates, religious leaders, and cultural leaders alongside a new fund for fishermen.

“For areas near water like Madi-Okollo, the NRM has exciting plans for the goldmine that is fish farming,” he said.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, thanked the people of Madi-Okollo for turning up in large numbers and reaffirmed the NRM government’s focus on improving household welfare.

“When we come together like this, we are grateful to the NRM government for the achievements it has made. The NRM government has built the foundation on which Uganda stands today — schools, hospitals, and roads — and is now going into people’s families to promote wealth,” she said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda, Hon. Hamson Obua, applauded President Museveni for taking the lead in transforming Uganda and specifically Madi-Okollo District.

He commended the President for prioritizing road construction, electrification, and social services that have improved livelihoods in the region.

Madi-Okollo District has 12 Sub-Counties or Town Councils, 46 Parishes, and 287 villages. The population stands at 178,051 according to the 2024 National Population Census.

In the last Presidential Elections, the district had 63,404 registered voters, out of which 39,498 (62.3%) voted.

His Excellency the President polled 25,779 (69.5%), NUP polled 7,611 (20.5%), while others shared 3,694 (11.1%).

In 2025, the number of registered voters has increased to 74,805—an increment of 11,401—while polling stations have risen from 121 in 2021 to 185.

Through the Parish Development Model (PDM), Madi-Okollo District, with 46 parishes, has received a cumulative total of Shs. 14,128,900,000, of which Shs. 13,796,576,588 (97.65%) has been disbursed to 13,796 beneficiary households, representing 36% of the total 38,342 households in the district.

The district has 69 government primary schools and 26 private primary schools, alongside six government and 10 private secondary schools. All government secondary schools offer Universal Secondary Education and Universal Post Ordinary Level Education and Training programs. A new Seed Secondary School under construction will reduce the number of sub-counties without a government secondary school from six to five.

Out of 287 rural villages, 223 have access to safe water, representing 78% coverage. The Aliboro Solar-Powered Irrigation System, now 35% complete, is expected to transform local agriculture by ensuring a reliable water supply for farmers.

Planned projects include an earth dam in Yachi, a communal valley tank in Peera, and ongoing design studies for the Aliboro Solar-Powered Irrigation Scheme.

Environmental restoration is ongoing under the Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate Smart Development (IFPA-CD) program, targeting 2,671 households with 530 hectares of agroforestry systems. A total of 324,338 assorted tree seedlings have already been planted under the Farm Income Enhancement and Forestry Conservation Project (FIEFOC).

Madi-Okollo District is now connected to the national electricity grid, marking a major step in energy access and rural transformation.