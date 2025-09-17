KAMULI – In a groundbreaking stride for Uganda’s livestock sector, the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has unveiled the Kasolwe Brown Goat, a new breed engineered to revolutionize goat farming and position Uganda as a leading exporter of goat genetic resources in sub-Saharan Africa. This milestone, achieved through years of meticulous genetic development, promises to reshape the fortunes of farmers and the nation’s economy, writes Watchdog Uganda.



The Kasolwe Brown Goat, developed at the Kasolwe Stock Farm in Kamuli District, is the fruit of a collaborative effort between NAGRC&DB scientists and private breeders in Kamuli and Buyende districts. Through systematic selective breeding of Uganda’s indigenous goats, researchers have crafted a breed with remarkable traits: high twinning rates, rapid growth of up to 127 grams per day, strong weaning percentages, and resilience to diseases like Haemonchosis and Heart Water. These qualities make the Kasolwe goat a standout compared to other breeds like the Savanah, Boer, Mubende, Kigezi, and Kalahari, which it surpasses in key productivity metrics.



Dr. Katali Benda, head of NAGRC’s goat breeding program, hailed the breed as a cornerstone for sustainable commercial goat farming. “The Kasolwe goat is a game-changer. Its ability to thrive in diverse agro-ecological zones and its prolific reproduction will empower farmers and bolster the livestock industry,” he told Watchdog Uganda. The breed’s shiny dark brown coat, black mane, and sturdy limbs are not just aesthetic; they enhance its resilience to parasites and tough terrains. Females can weigh up to 65kg and males up to 75kg at maturity, with large udders capable of sustaining twins and triplets without supplementation.



For years, Ugandan farmers have grappled with the high costs of importing exotic breeds from countries like South Africa, the UK, and Switzerland, often with disappointing results. Crossbreeding these imports with local goats has yielded limited benefits, as the resulting offspring demand expensive management systems beyond the reach of smallholder farmers. The Kasolwe Brown Goat, however, is a homegrown solution, tailored to Uganda’s environment and economic realities. “This breed eliminates the need for costly imports while delivering superior productivity,” said Dr. Ssengoye Gordon, NAGRC’s Technical Manager of Production.



The economic potential is immense. With a foundation stock of over 500 goats, NAGRC&DB is partnering with Kasombereza Farm Solutions to establish the Kasolwe Goat Breed Society, which will spearhead nationwide distribution. The initiative aligns with government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga, aiming to boost rural incomes and food security. Dr. Peter Beine, NAGRC&DB’s executive director, is optimistic about Uganda’s future as a regional powerhouse. “With adequate support, Uganda can dominate the export of goat genetic resources in sub-Saharan Africa,” he asserted.



The Kasolwe goat has already sparked excitement in Kamuli and Buyende, where pilot farmers report significant gains. Its value is so high that NAGRC has deployed armed guards to protect prized male breeding stock from theft. Internationally, the breed has caught the attention of Makerere University and the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute, which are studying its genetic adaptations for environmental tolerance and disease resistance to preserve them in gene banks.



As Uganda strives to meet the growing domestic and regional demand for goat meat and milk, the Kasolwe Brown Goat offers a sustainable path forward. With its blend of resilience, productivity, and adaptability, this “super goat” could indeed turn Uganda into a major player on the global livestock stage.



Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor how NAGRC&DB rolls out this transformative breed to farmers and its impact on the nation’s agricultural ambitions.





