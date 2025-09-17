In January 2021 soon after the General Elections, few would have believed that we would have another round of elections before all hell broke loose. It was not possible to foresee a Uganda in one entity and still functional as a state, going by the threats which some of the political groups were issuing. There were plans to overturn the election results, stop the swearing in of the new leadership and set the country on fire.

But here we are; Uganda is still in one, functional and we have another round of elections coming, in accordance with the Constitutional order. This is something to celebrate!

It’s good seeing the opposition gearing up to be part of the process. Following a season-call it years-of telling the world how the NRM Government would collapse either immediately or in less than a year, how elections are a sham and how Ugandans shouldn’t be part of them, attempts to take over Government using illegal and unconstitutional means, reality holds. Uganda is a functional democracy! The fact that some people may be aggrieved by outcomes doesn’t mean that life won’t go on.

Elections are held to enable Ugandans seek leadership and choose their leaders. Nobody says that the process is completely free and fair, but that’s what it is. Improvements in the general framework will find us along the way. We have had six general elections, each with its unique challenges and lessons, but whatever the outcome, democracy wins! Any election is better than none, because the experience of denying citizens a right to choose their leaders didn’t end well for previous governments.

Opposition parties, including NUP, whose leaders were most vocal in casting doom on the country’s constitutional future, have fully immersed themselves in preparing for the elections.

They conducted internal processes to choose leaders and flagbearers, and forwarded them for nomination, including for the presidency level and parliament. We even have new on board like PFF, Democratic Front, as well as the old ones like FDC, UPC and DP.

Something happened when the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) invited interested individuals to pick expression of interest forms to contest for the presidency. The commission experienced an influx of aspirants never experienced before. When I last checked the count was 190. This crowding presupposes much interest and faith in our elections. If not, where have all these people been? They would have been running around suggesting alternative means to seek leadership, but they waited for the election cycle to set in motion and they came forward.

If there was repression why would they not be suppressed or stopped from contesting? Why would they not fear to come forward to challenge the incumbent? A lot of lies have been sold to the populace but truth eventually comes up. Uganda is a free country unless one engages in criminality while shielding behind political activism. The thinking of trying to grab power is futile and self-defeating. Anybody who is for democracy should cherish the right for all to look at the options and choose their best.

NUP has been trying to sell and promote the idea of a “protest vote”. I have previously touched on that and suggested how counterproductive such ideas are.

It confuses voters. Because of this, the party may find itself on the losing end. As they say, you can’t have it both ways. You either go in, campaign and leave voters to decide or stay out and the world sees your true colours as an enemy of democracy. Many would-be voters were misled and failed to register or ascertain their eligibility status when the window was open due to conflicting information their leaders were giving them.

NRM, on the other hand, has been consistent on readying its members for the elections; starting with member registration in May last year, rallying them to register with the IEC and opening up internal elections for their direct involvement in choosing the flagbearers. That way, members own the party and its candidates, making campaigns a formality for mobilising extra support of the “undecided” and those on opposition willing to convert. I don’t how parties that took shortcuts expect their things to work out but, anyway, every side with its methods!

With nominations for Local Councils and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) continuing into next week and nominations for the presidency being next Tuesday and Wednesday (September 23-24, 2025), there is no stopping our democracy train from its track. President Museveni had 2.2million signatures endorsing his nominations out of a requirement of only 100 from each of two thirds of the districts in the country, making 9. 800.

Most of the original “wanters” who expressed interest in contesting will be knocked out at this stage. Another difficulty is the Shs20million nomination fees. These conditions help weed out unserious ones.

Yes, democracy permits anybody who is qualified to come forward but there is a standard and rules to the exercise. It’s not a matter of wanting to be president or MP or councilor. Are you worth coming before voters even before they vote on you?

In general, that’s why Ugandans should take active interest in democracy and elections and not listen to voices proposing other ideas that deny them a chance to determine the future of the country. I thank all stakeholders for playing their part in the ongoing arrangements for successful General Elections 2026.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Press Secretary

