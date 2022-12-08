Have you opened a punting account? Did you figure out later that you need a bank account to receive your winnings from your punting account? Are you worried that the fact that you do not have a bank account will automatically prevent you from receiving your winnings? Then, you’re in the right place.

This is where vouchers come into play. Vouchers have a way of helping you to make deposits and withdrawals on the wagering site even when you do not have a bank account. The best part is that they are fast and available at most retail outlets in South Africa.

The most popular of these vouchers are Betway vouchers. So, if you want to get started with vouchers, Betway is one of the best picks.

Most Popular Voucher Stores

Gamesters can purchase the following types of vouchers below:

Blu Voucher.

Kazang voucher.

OTT voucher.

1 Voucher.

Airtime

However, you need to make sure that there is a FLASH symbol displayed on any of the stores before you consider purchasing vouchers from them. Note that some of these stores are global such as ShopRite, while the others are only located in South Africa. If none of these stores are close to you, you can utilize airtime vouchers to place a wager.

The idea behind the popularity of the voucher stores mentioned above is that they are easily accessible across South Africa and globally. Plus, you can always purchase them at popular stores such as:

Shoprite

Rhino

People Repaid.

Cell Air.

Makro

Cambridge Food.

GloCell

PEP stores.

Ackerman stores.

You must keep one thing in mind to purchase vouchers at any of the stores above. It’s the amount that you intend to buy your vouchers. It usually ranges from R10 to R1000. There are no shady costs, and it comes with incentives. For instance, if you purchase an R50 voucher, you will be credited an additional R50 in your wagering account.

How to Deposit Using Vouchers

The process of depositing a voucher is a walk in the park. All you need to do is to purchase a voucher first. Then, the vendor will provide a receipt that comes with a code.

The bettor needs to sign into his/her punting account and claim that voucher by inputting the code received from the vendor. In this way, your punting account will be topped up with the corresponding value of the voucher.

3 Top Vouchers for Recharging in Bookmakers

Betway Voucher.

OTT Voucher: Popular bookies in South Africa, such as Topbet, Gbet, Hollywood Bet, Betway, and many others, accept OTT vouchers.

1 Voucher.

How to Purchase OTT Vouchers

The most popular ways of buying the OTT voucher are from retail outlets and online.

Purchasing an OTT Voucher online

If you cannot leave your home for one reason or another, purchasing an OTT voucher online is an excellent choice.

All you need to do is visit the OTT website and look for the number of vouchers you can afford. Keep it at the back of your mind that the value of OTT vouchers ranges from R10 to R3,000. It is because the platform endeavors to manage to spend and ensure responsible punting.

After opting for the value of the voucher that you need, you will need to confirm the payment. You will then receive a unique pin through an SMS or e-mail. However, it depends on the communication channel that you’ve chosen.

One disadvantage of buying an OTT voucher online is that you may need to open an account with a bank to buy the voucher ticket. The banks are as follows:

Capitec

African Bank.

Standard Bank.

Bidvest Bank.

Investec

Absa

Nedbank

After opening an account with the banks mentioned above, you will notice that you can enjoy the flexibility of embracing the digital economy. Note that utilizing the OTT voucher does not incur any charges. Instead, you will get the specific value of the amount you used to buy the voucher.

Pros of OTT Vouchers

No need for a bank account to purchase it.

Makes the deposit process into a punting account faster.

Offers numerous ways of purchasing it.

Convenient to use.

Does not incur charges when buying or redeeming it.

Cons of OTT Vouchers

No dedicated app for mobile users.

Not all the top-rated punting platforms accept OTT vouchers.

There are restrictions to the value of the voucher that you can receive.

Conclusion

The advent of vouchers has made life easier for bettors, especially the ones that do not have a bank account. OTT vouchers, airtime vouchers, Betway vouchers, and 1 Voucher have been the trailblazers in the scheme of things. They are utilized in different bookies in South Africa. The strong point of vouchers is that they are flexible, cost-effective, and fast.