The Ministry of Public Service has issued an addendum to Circular Standing Instruction (CSI) No. 14 of 2024, announcing a revised salary structure for several public sector employees in the fiscal year 2024/2025. The amendments, signed by Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwire (Mrs.), Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, took effect from July 2024.

The revised salary structure includes adjustments for Post-Primary Teachers (Secondary School Teachers) and Laboratory Staff in secondary schools, with a specific focus on Science Head Teachers and Deputy Head Teachers. These teachers, who were previously receiving a Science Allowance, will no longer be eligible for this allowance under the new structure. The revised salary scales for Science Head Teachers are on Scale UIE, while Science Deputy Head Teachers are placed on Scale U2.

Further revisions have been made to the salary structure for members of the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service, covering ranks from Police Sergeants and Warders/Wardresses (Scale U6) up to Special Police Constables.

The Ministry has emphasized that the revised salary schedules will be automated on both the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS) and the Human Capital Management System (HCMS) to ensure efficient and transparent payment processing.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has also provided a list of eligible Secondary School Science Head Teachers and Science Deputy Head Teachers, which has been attached to the circular.

This revision is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance compensation within public service sectors and ensure fairness across different categories of public servants.