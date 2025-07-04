The preparations for the St. Gonzaga Gonza Day national celebrations are complete. This is according to the Chancellor of Jinja Diocese and Bishop’s Secretary, Fr. Gerald Mutto.

The event which will take place on 6th July, 2025 at Bugonza Shrine, Kaliro District, is held annually in the first week of July to commemorate the life and martyrdom of Gonzaga Gonza, one of Uganda’s revered martyrs who was killed for his faith. This year’s celebrations are being organised by the Jinja Diocese.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the Chief pilgrim during the celebrations.

Addressing the media today at St. Joseph Cathedral, Rubaga Parish, Jinja, Fr. Mutto,on behalf of the organising Committee, revealed that on the day, believers are going to celebrate the 139th year of Gonzaga Gonza’s martyrdom at his birthplace in Bugonza.

“Before Pope Francis passed on, he left us a theme of the year and that is “Pilgrims of hope” and he was encouraging us to make pilgrimages in this holy Jubilee year. Those of us who are preparing to go and celebrate this day, we encourage you to keep time and mass will start a bit early at 9am. Let us prepare accordingly,” he said.

Fr. Mutto also noted that the mass will be presided over by the Most. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Obbo, the Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese.

“Most Rev. Obbo is the main celebrant whom Bishop Charles Wamika has asked to preside over. In that mass, it’s not just about the pilgrimage, as the Diocese, we have also chosen to join the Universal Church to continue praying for Pope Francis but also to dedicate the purpose of Pope Leo XIV into God’s hands and mercy,” he said.

“All pilgrims are welcome but most important to note is that the Chief Pilgrim of this year whom the Bishop of Jinja has invited is H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda who has confirmed his presence.”

Fr. Mutto further expressed gratitude to the Organising Committee both within and out of the Diocese headed by the Jinja Deanery and the State House team headed by Haji Faruk Kirunda, the Special Presidential Assistant-Press and Mobilization also Deputy Spokesperson.

“Thank you very much for your support, dedication and sacrifices.”

He also asked the pilgrims to join the celebrations in time so that they are able to pray together.

“We are encouraging people who are coming from very far to come and spend a night in prayer at that very sight because security is tight.”

Important to note, pilgrims will not be subjected to COVID-19 testing and attendance is public.

Who was Gonzaga Gonza?

He was the sixth to be martyred. He was born around 1862 in Busoga, the son of Gonzabato. He was kidnapped when still a child and brought to Buganda and grew up in the family of Nkambo Buluusi who treated him as his own son. Gonzaga behaved well and was obedient, exceptionally kind, trustworthy, intelligent and hardworking.

Gonzaga was taken to King Muteesa’s palace aged about 12 years. He first professed Islam, Protestantism and later became a catholic being baptized on17th November 1885.

Gonzaga was a zealous and pious Catholic. He decided to go to prison on behalf of Namulabira who had been falsely accused of befriending a princess and Nankya, one of the king’s wives.

Gonzaga was arrested at Munyonyo and spent the night in chains. The executioners failed to remove them. But Gonzaga was determined to drag the chains fastening his bleeding legs to Namugongo.

On the way he collapsed and was speared to death by Mukajanga and died on May 27th, 1886 at the age of twenty-four. Gonzaga is the Patron of prisoners, travellers, the ill-treated and those in trouble.