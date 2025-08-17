KAMPALA, UGANDA — In a bold move to revitalize one of Kampala’s most troubled urban areas, businessman Hamis Kiggundu, through HAM Enterprises, has unveiled ambitious plans to redevelop the Nakivubo Channel. The project aims to address the channel’s longstanding issues of pollution, flooding, and encroachment, transforming it into a modern, environmentally protected urban space.

Currently, the Nakivubo Channel, a nine-kilometer natural waterway, is severely polluted, serving as a de facto sewer for industrial effluents, household waste, and untreated sewage. This contamination not only endangers public health but also exacerbates flooding during rains, disrupting local businesses and residents.

Encroachment has further compromised its functionality, with structures blocking its path and reducing its capacity to manage stormwater. Kiggundu’s vision includes green public spaces, pedestrian zones, and advanced underground infrastructure for solid waste filtration and water catchment.

“We don’t need to leave Uganda; we simply need to develop it into the Europe we desire,” Kiggundu stated, emphasizing his commitment to local investment.

The project, part of the Nakivubo Stadium redevelopment, has been approved by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), ensuring compliance with urban planning standards.

However, the initiative has faced opposition from Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who recently criticized Kiggundu for allegedly blocking drainage channels, blaming him for flooding crises. Lukwago’s stance appears misguided, as the project aims to enhance, not hinder, the channel’s functionality.

Experts argue that Lukwago’s focus on a single development overlooks broader issues like widespread encroachment and inadequate infrastructure elsewhere, such as at Garden City and Hotel Africana.

The redevelopment promises to mitigate flooding, improve sanitation, and boost economic activity, potentially positioning Kampala as a smart city. Despite political hurdles, Kiggundu’s project represents a critical step towards sustainable urban planning, challenging the narrative that development must come from abroad.

As the city grapples with its urban challenges, this initiative could redefine Nakivubo’s role from a liability to a lifeline.