Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe Leads Makerere Marathon 2025 to Champion Students with Disabilities

KAMPALA – The Makerere Marathon 2025, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, brought together alumni, students, staff, and the wider community to support students with disabilities, highlighting inclusivity and social responsibility at Uganda’s premier university.

Prof. Nawangwe hailed the marathon as “a great success,” thanking sponsors NCBA Uganda and MTN for their crucial support. “This marathon is more than a race; it is a statement of our values as a university,” he said, emphasizing the importance of creating an inclusive environment for all students.

The event featured both competitive and fun runs, allowing participation across all ages and fitness levels. Alumni returned to campus to reconnect with their alma mater, while students and staff demonstrated solidarity for a cause that extends beyond athletics.

The marathon also engaged the broader community, raising awareness on disability advocacy, health, and wellness. Sponsors provided logistical and financial support, ensuring the event ran smoothly and safely for everyone involved.

Social media coverage, amplified with the hashtag #MakRun2025, further strengthened Makerere’s profile as a leader in inclusive education and community engagement. Prof. Nawangwe’s leadership and visibility underscored the university’s ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable students, inspiring both national and regional attention.

By combining sport with social impact, the Makerere Marathon 2025 sets a benchmark for community engagement and student empowerment. Prof. Nawangwe emphasized that events like these showcase Makerere University’s dedication to education, inclusion, and social responsibility—on campus and beyond.