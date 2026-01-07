Pastor Kayanja Says Museveni’s Seventh Term Will Be a Season of Completion

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Miracle Centre Cathedral, Pastor Robert Kayanja, has said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s anticipated seventh term will mark a season of completion and perfection of the work he has undertaken for Uganda since coming to power over four decades ago.

Pastor Kayanja made the remarks yesterday during the climax of President Museveni’s campaign tour of Rubaga Division. The rally, held at Kitebi Primary School, drew massive crowds.

One of Uganda’s most prominent and widely followed Pentecostal leaders, Pastor Kayanja was among three faith leaders invited to offer opening prayers after the President arrived at the venue at around 4:45 p.m.

He opened by reading from 1 Kings 5:14, recounting the biblical story of Naaman, the Syrian army commander healed of leprosy after dipping seven times in the River Jordan, in obedience to the prophet Elisha. Speaking in his trademark prophetic style, Pastor Kayanja said President Museveni’s seventh term would mirror this biblical symbolism, a period in which all the good works he has initiated for Uganda would be completed.

“Seven is a very symbolic number in the Bible and before God,” Pastor Kayanja said. “This being President Museveni’s seventh term, it signifies divine favour, enabling him to complete the work he began for Uganda forty years ago.”

He also reminded the audience that President Museveni’s leadership has guaranteed freedom of worship in Uganda, allowing citizens to practice their faith without restriction, urging supporters to consider this as a reason to back the President for another term.

Other religious leaders who delivered opening prayers included the District Khadi of Rubaga Muslim District, Sheikh Jamil Kassim Ntambi, and the Provost of Mengo Diocese, the Rt. Rev…

The rally attracted unprecedented attendance, with crowds filling Kitebi Primary School and spilling into the surrounding streets near Muteesa II Royal Stadium in Wankulukuku.